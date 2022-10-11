A man was suspicious about the electricity being on all day in a comedic clip South Africans deeply related to

Eskom has been giving citizens major problems this year, resulting in many videos about the company being uploaded online

Peeps nationwide gathered to share their thoughts on the problem while cracking jokes and laughing in the comments section

A man was suspicious about electricity being on all day in a comedic clip that hit South Africans way too close to home.

A man got suspicious about the electricity being on all day in a comedic clip Mzansi personally related to. Images: Faigon_2.0/ TikTok

Source: UGC

The gent with impeccable humour goes by Faigon_2.0 and uploaded the hilarious video on TikTok, where netizens across the country got in on the joke as well by adding their own humour.

South Africa has been at the mercy of a serious electricity crisis that has been plaguing the country for the past decade. So much so that many individuals might not even have electricity for the entire day at times.

The clip perfectly encapsulates what it feels like when normalcy hits Mzansi households because folks aren't used to things working right. Peeps expressed this sentiment and also added their own chuckle-inducing jokes to the mix. See the responses below:

Mxiangwe Charmz said:

"Be a good citizen and remind them maybe they forgot to switch it off "

Zenith.editz mentioned:

"Eskom is planning something bad..."

yankho6 commented:

"Nationality, please otherwise these problems are selective "

FranciscaGrobler shared:

"This is the perfect sound... For being suspicious..."

Gretchen Komane posted:

"It's probably time to go vote again "

thefreshprince30 said:

"Nah, they want unto know that it's gonna be off the whole day the next day "

Dominique mentioned:

"Me patiently waiting for 19:00 Maybe they're planning to switch off then "

user2864187333369 commented:

"Always save ur projects every 2 minutes I make the same expression like it could be at any moment now "

