To one Mzansi man, impressing his woman is more important than having a roadworthy car to drive around in

Twitter user @_MUBEEN_ saw the multiple lights flashing on the man’s dashboard and advised him to fix his car instead of spoiling bae

The people of Mzansi were defeated by the warning lights and took to the comment section to express their disbelief

Having a car is a big responsibility… but apparently, so is having a girlfriend. One guy with an array of warning lights flashing on the dashboard of his car as if it were the groove got roasted for splashing out on his woman.

It costs money to keep a car. The freedom of having your own wheels should always be a priority. However, this man clearly believes differently.

Twitter user @_MUBEEN_ came across a video of a man showing gifts he was dropping off at bae’s work for her birthday. There were flowers, chocolates and a large amount of money.

What got the man, though, was that practically every warning light was on, yet he blew thousands on his lady.

Our guy needs to get this checked out. That ain’t safe, bro!

“Your car gets several warning lights but ebe woman you want impress.”

Briefly, News contacted the man in question to iron out what was going on with all those lights. Turns out, our guy was driving a friend's car as his was not available at the time, and he needed to surprise bae.

"My car was at the carwash so i used my friend's car to deliver birthday gifts for my girlfriend."

The people of Mzansi have a good chuckle over the Christmas tree dashboard

Apparently, this is more common than you’d expect. Mzansi peeps laughed at the man out of pure fear for his life. Driving like that is a risky business.

Take a look at a few of the comments:

@AmabelTheArtist said:

“All those lights on and no seatbelt is wild ”

@JustCee_DJ said:

“Crippled me at "Nothing major", that time the dash looks like a Christmas tree”

@30sthenewtwenty said:

“In his defense his mechanic probably told him that those lights don’t mean a thing”

@cortlan_dior said:

“To be real I didn't even know those were warming lights thing is we just drive”

@Kojo__D said:

“Is it my eyes or the hand break warning light on ”

@MuzieSndlovu said:

