A man shared his journey as a farmer and the lessons he learned online to an audience that commended his efforts

Farming is a tremendously labour-intensive job that requires a ton of effort, and the ambitious gent showed plenty of it

Folks across Mzansi's socials gave praise to the man's consistent work ethic and encouraged him to continue it

A man shared his journey as a farmer and the technical lessons he learned while doing so, inspiring peeps to commend him on his hustle.

A gent told the tale of his journey into farming and the lessons learned, drawing praise from peeps. Images: Agriculture and Young/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The farmer's name is Sisamkele Ndudula, and he shared his story in a group called Agriculture and Young through a post on Facebook.

Sisamkele actually started out as a marketing graduate in Cape Town and detailed all the mishaps he had the first time he worked as a poultry farmer. His chickens got sick, and his access to the market was thoroughly limited.

His subsequent attempts and self-education through various YouTube videos yielded better results. He is now able to complete 150 cycles, and his egg yield is improving, so much so that he wants to farm another type of egg now.

He then listed the prices he sold them for, which drew some eager buyers. Peeps across the country saluted the hard work. See the responses below:

Angie Tladi said:

"Hi, guys, I need help with beetroot seeds & spinach seeds I plant it both it but it doesn't have leafs I think some things eat those leafs what can I do?"

Phillip Mukanga mentioned:

"You got a good market price on that side, keep it up."

Sikhwasha Lebo commented:

"Good work where are you exactly in Cape town."

Jennipher Sichibonje posted:

"Keep up the good work."

Sithalethu Manini Ndudula shared:

"Keep up the good work, my brother "

Man Man said:

"All the best brother."

Wannbe Saint mentioned:

"Eggs prices is a box of 30 eggs? I want in Namibia."

Neziwe Lufuta-Sangweni commented:

"Ooh mntanam bethuna ..I wish you nothing but the best Nyana wam❤.. Proud of you ndoda "

