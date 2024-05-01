Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie Mthombeni are captivating fans with their romantic Italian getaway, sharing their adventures on social media

Fans praised the couple for exemplifying relationship goals and living life to the fullest

The duo's trip includes exploring Rome, riding scooters, creating unforgettable memories, earning admiration for their happiness and love

Mzansi media personality Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie Mthombeni are serving couple goals with the content from their Italian getaway. Fans have praised the TV presenter for showing love to his wife.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie are living it up in Italy. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Inside Dr Musa and Liesl's Italian getaway

South African power couple Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie Mthombeni are living it up in Europe. The stars have been praised for creating amazing memories together through their trips.

Mr and Mrs Mthombeni jetted off to Italy to celebrate Musa's birthday. As always, the stars have been keeping their fans and followers updated on their trip, thanks to their social media posts. A video shared on X by the popular blog MDN News showed Musa and his wife riding a scooter in the beautiful streets of Rome, Italy. The caption read:

"Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie Mthombeni living their best life in Roma, Italy. ❤"

Fans react to Dr Musa and Liesl's sweet video

Love them or hate them, the Mthombenis are living the life we all want. Social media users admitted that the stars are happy in their marriage.

@uMaster_Sandz said:

"The bible does say “Enjoy the wife of your youth”…. Musa is fulfilling the scriptures ❤️."

@General_Sport7 commented:

"May it remain like this for a very very long time."

@Fanito20107401 added:

"They are enjoying life."

@XekiHlungwane said:

"The memories that these 2 are creating are unmatched "

@DrNtwanano_Godi added:

"Mthombeni will handle the closing item on the next Men’s conference."

@TororoESO noted:

"It looks like they're doing IT for their EXes now "

