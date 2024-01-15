Mama Joy Chauke travelled to Côte d'Ivoire for the Africa Cup of Nations to support the national football team, Bafana Bafana

Mama Joy shared a video on social media showing her departure in South African flag attire

The post prompted mixed reactions from fans, with some questioning who funded her trips

South Africa's superfan Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke recently travelled to Côte d'Ivoire for the Africa Cup of Nations. The star assured the country's national football team, Bafana Bafana that she will be rallying behind them.

Mama Joy announced that she is heading to AFCON. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

Source: Instagram

Mama Joy heads to AFCON

Mama Joy will surely go above and beyond to show love and dedication to the country's teams. The popular sports fanatic who was in Paris for the Rugby World Cup in November 2023 jetted off to Côte d'Ivoire to support the Bafana Bafana.

Taking to her X page, Mama Joy shared a video of leaving her house with her luggage, dressed in colourful South African flag clothes. She captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"On my way to Afcon # Bafana Bafana Am coming."

Fans react to Mama Joy's video

Mama Joy's post divided social media users. Some hailed the superfan for consistently supporting the country's teams, others were still wondering who pays for the trips while some said she should give a chance to others who also want to travel.

@Pablo_mzansi asked:

"Who paid for your bills vele?"

@ll0101 commented:

"Let's hope this time she used her own money not tax payer's money."

@Penelope_Makala added:

"All the best MamaJoy Good luck to our boys "

@Kk_Khupari added:

"Not to be a party pooper but can we not give other people a chance?"

@Tshepomoon1 wrote:

"The more u guys shower her with negative comments the more blessings come to her even the blessings that were meant to come to you. That's the secret of the universe "

Mark Williams confident in Bafana Bafana despite short AFCON prep time

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mark Williams shared his predictions for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). South Africa qualified for the tournament, and the football legend is confident they will have a good run.

South Africa is in group E alongside Tunisia, Mali and Namibia in the AFCON. There is a lot of pressure on Bafana Bafana since the last time they made it to the quarter-finals in the AFCON was in 2017.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News