South Africa's Bafana Bafana team received a vote of confidence from a legendary player ahead of the AFCON

Mark Williams played for South Africa and scored in the game where Bafana Bafana won its last AFCON Cup in 1996

The football legend shared his thoughts after Bafana Bafana's arrival in the Ivory Coast for the games

Mark Williams shared his predictions for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). South Africa qualified for the tournament, and the football legend is confident they will have a good run.

Mark Williams was candid about Bafana Bafana's AFCON chances. Image: Getty Images / Alexander Joe

Source: Getty Images

South Africa is in group E alongside Tunisia, Mali and Namibia in the AFCON. There is a lot of pressure on Bafana Bafana since the last time they made it to the quarter-finals in the AFCON was in 2017.

Mark Williams has faith in Bafana Bafana

South Africa soccer team arrived in Ivory Coast. According to SABC News, Mark Williams said he believes the team can make it to the quarter-final and that they need to win the match against Mali and Naibia to make it out of group stages with 6 points.

See the post by Bafana Bafana showing players arriving in Ivory Coast ar Korhodo Airport:

How long did SA have to prepare for AFCON group stages?

Mark Williams believes that the boys did not have enough time to prepare. SABC News reported that Bafana Bafana assembled for the tournament in Stellenbosch on 5 January 2024. The team's last match was against Lesotho, where they drew 0-0.

For the AFCON group stages, one of Bafana Bafana's best strikers, Lyle Foster, will be excused from the tournament.

Mark Williams lamented his absence caused mental health issues, but he is still playing for his team in the English Premier League.

SA unmoved by Mark Williams's optimism

Online users had jokes after seeing the football legend's prediction. Many made it clear that they had no faith in Bafana Bafana.

Awelani Lucky said:

"Sometimes we have to be honest. With that kind of players we won't even pass groups stages."

Joy Black wrote:

"If they win this years AFCON..then it's because of that R6 million bonus."

Sithembiso Mnisi lamented:

"But truth is...we won't even pass group stages."

Le Bo Simon Dikgale added:

"Being positive is good although deep down we already expect the negative results.It is our national soccer team for heaven sake."

Luc Luc Tembe argued:

"It's impossible for Bafana Bafana to reach quater finals. Our players are not patriotic."

Rolandhitman Chiwurera was optimistic:

"Even final they can reach if they play with confidence."

Fans sceptical AFCON will be broadcast on SABC

Briefly News previously reported that The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) made waves by announcing a significant victory on Friday.

According to New24, the state broadcaster said it secured the television rights for all CAF competitions.

This includes the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) set to commence on 13 January in Côte d'Ivoire.

