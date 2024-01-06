SABC managed to get the TV rights for AFCON 2023 and all CAF competitions for the year

The public broadcaster promised football lovers a live experience for all 52 games of the tournament

Football enthusiasts are both sceptical and looking forward to uninterrupted diski action on their screens

News that the SABC will be broadcasting AFCON matches created a buzz online. Image: @BafanaBafana/Twitter and Giuseppe Cacace/Getty

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) made waves by announcing a significant victory on Friday.

Afcon matches to be televised on SABC

According to New24, the state broadcaster said it secured the television rights for all CAF competitions.

This includes the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) set to commence on 13 January in Côte d'Ivoire.

SABC bags year-long TV deal

The SABC stated that the deal covers the entirety of the year. With the PSL taking a month-long break due to AFCON, the public broadcaster pledged to provide South Africans with a live experience for all 52 games. The national team Bafana Bafana will also feature in the continental football extravaganza.

SA football fans post mixed reactions

While football enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement over the news, some remain sceptical, vowing to believe it only when they see the games airing on SABC channels.

Lux Mbundwini mentioned:

"The next thing they will say watch the games online. Suka bububhanxa obu unless they can guarantee the nation that it will be live on SABC 123."

Magoshu Selala wrote:

"Nonsense they will change at the last minute."

Phumlani Dlamini suggested:

"Please sell some games to DSTV not the good games just give them like Swatini vs Madagascar."

Joe Black commented:

"Trust SABC at your own risk. They said the same with the soccer World Cup."

Star Witness added:

"Get EPL rights and see us unsubscribing to unreasonable Dstv's R459."

CAF prize money for AFCON 2024 increases by 40%

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) raised its prize money for the African Cup of Nations.

The organisation revealed that there will be a 40% increase for the winner of the AFCON. South Africans praised CAF's president, Patrice Motsepe, for a well-done job.

