DJ Zinhle's reality show DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected is set to air reruns on SABC 1 from Saturday, 1 April

Taking to social media, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed that double-bill episodes of the BET original show would air from 6pm and 6:30pm

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news, with some slamming the public broadcaster for buying old shows from other channels

DJ Zinhle's reality show is coming to SABC. The media personality's show, DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected, will start airing on the public broadcaster next month.

DJ Zinhle's reality show 'DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected' is coming to SABC 1. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Double-bill episodes of DJ Zinhle's show to air on SABC 1

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed that the show's reruns would start airing on his Twitter page on SABC 1 on Saturday, 1 April. DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected originally aired on BET. Phil captioned his post:

"TV: DJ Zinhle’s reality show coming to SABC. DJ ZINHLE: THE UNEXPECTED, which originally aired on BET, will now air reruns on SABC 1 . DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected double bill episodes airs Saturdays at 6 PM and 6:30 PM from April 1st."

Mzansi reacts to the news of DJ Zinhle's show airing reruns on SABC

Peeps took to Phil's comment section and shared mixed reactions to the news. Many slammed SABC for buying old shows from other channels, while others said they couldn't wait to watch the reruns of DJ Zinhle's show.

@KayMo2411 wrote:

"Her show is actually entertaining, shem!"

@Sammy_Sauce1 commented:

"BET & Mzansi Magic literally milking off money off SABC & e.tv by recycling their old shows. It must be cheaper to buy old content from your competitors than to make new content on your own neh?"

@SiyaMathonsi said:

"And they expect us to pay TV licence, meanwhile we gonna watch izinto Za Ku Dala."

@MasemolaThoko wrote:

"You go girl."

@tuitionandwrite added:

"If she doesn't wanna gamble with her brand, she must not end up giving them the show. They will cut corners on production."

