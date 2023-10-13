Actress Baby Cele was reported to have left Sabc 1 Uzalo, where she plays Gabisile

It was also alleged that the star's exit is to join Umkhokha: The Curse

Baby Cele allegedly will be replacing fellow actress Deli Malinga, who plays the role of MamZobe on Umkhokha: The Curse

Baby Cele reported that she will be replacing Deli Malinga on 'Umkhokha: The Curse'.

Bathong! Is Baby Cele going to replace the great Mam'Zobe? The Uzalo actress has allegedly left the show to join another.

Baby Cele to join Umkhokha: The Curse

It has been a long time since Baby Cele made some headlines, the actress sure knows how to keep a low profile and her private life away from the media. Previously, the star revealed that she and her husband have divorced.

It has been reported that the Uzalo actress has left the drama soapie and is set to join Umkhokha: The Curse. According to Isolezwe, Baby Cele might be joining the fan-favourite show as a replacement for Deli Malinga, who plays the role of uMamZobe.

A source disclosed to the media that Baby Cele chose to depart from Uzalo and become a part of Umkhokha. According to the insider, Malinga was said to be displeased with how she was treated and tendered her resignation from the faith-based telenovela on Mzansi Magic a few days ago.

Deli Malinga allegedly leaving Umkhokha: The Curse

Social media buzzed following the reports that fan favourite actress Deli Malinga is leaving Umkhokha: The Curse. Malinga plays the role of Mamzobe, which also happens to be one of the lead roles on the show.

Popular entertainment news commentator Jabulani Macdonald shared the news about Deli Malinga's exit on Twitter. The post hinted that the news about the veteran actress' exit has been circulating on social media for a while.

