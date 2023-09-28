Popular actress Deli Malinga, known for her role as Mamzobe in Umkhokha: The Curse , is reportedly leaving the show, sparking widespread disappointment among fans

The news has triggered a social media frenzy, with viewers expressing their dismay and even threatening to boycott the series

Many fans believe that Malinga's departure will leave a significant void in the show, and some have called for the production to be halted

Umkhokha: The Curse viewers are gutted following the reports that popular actress Deli Malinga who plays the role of Mamzobe is leaving the show.

Deli Malinga allegedly leaving Umkhokha: The Curse

Social media is buzzing following the reports that fan favourite actress Deli Malinga is leaving Umkhokha: The Curse. Malinga plays the role of Mamzobe, which also happens to be one of the lead roles on the show.

The news about Deli Malinga's exit was shared on Twitter by popular entertainment news commentator Jabulani Macdonald. The post hinted that the news about the veteran actress' exit has been circulating on social media for a while. The caption read:

"There are rumours of Mam Deli Malinga leaving #UmkhokhaTheCurse ☹️it better not be true."

Mzansi devastated by news of Deli Malinga leaving Umkhokha: The Curse

Social media users are already threatening to boycott the show following the rumours that Deli Malinga is leaving. many noted that the telenovela would never be the same without the talented actress. Others even called on the producers of Umkhokha: The Curse to shut down the show.

@dokter_phil said:

"Whaaaaat??? But she is Umkhokha, Umkhokha is her…might as well can the whole production then!!!"

@Nonhlanhla_12 added:

"Then they must close umkhokha."

@NomMkhize1 added:

"Gosh! Then there is no Season 2… SHE IS UMKHOKHA! and no one can replace her like they did with uMsuthu."

@tklradebe added:

"There’s no #UmkhokhaTheCurse without Zobitso."

@BModiegi said:

"The core cast Just can't do this so us... I hope it's not true and the whole plot would have to change and recasting the role will take us 8 months before we get used to the new actor."

@Nonto41309149 wrote:

" she is the show though … no suggestion is worthy to carry that role the way she does "

