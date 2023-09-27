Fans of the cancelled SABC 2 series 7de Laan have planned a protest outside the SABC offices this week

Viewers have created a petition to try and stop the broadcaster from going ahead with their plans to take the show off-air

The 7de Laan team reacted with sympathy for the viewers, saying this is proof of how much the show has impacted Mzansi

7de Laan viewers are not backing down without a fight. They are fighting tooth and nail to get the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to make a U-turn in their decision to cancel the hit Afrikaans soap opera.

7de Laan are planning to protest outside SABC offices

According to a report from Jacaranda FM, avid viewers of the hit SABC 2 soap opera have planned a protest outside the SABC offices. The protest is scheduled to take place on 28 September.

Heartbroken supporters have created a petition to try and stop the broadcaster from going ahead with their plans to take the show off-air.

In July this year, the broadcaster announced that the show would end due to financial difficulties.

7de Laan moved by gesture

The team warmly received their efforts to try and change the broadcaster's decision. The 7de Laan team reacted with sympathy for the viewers, saying this proves how much the show has impacted Mzansi.

The final show will air in December 2023 after an impressive 24 Seasons on air.

Speaking on behalf of 7de Laan is Kayleen Bessit, who highlighted the influence 7de Laan has had on its viewers' lives. She said although they appreciate the move, she emphasised that the decision not to renew the show is final.

SABC removes 7de Laan and others from Dstv Catch-Up

In a move not many people expected, the SABC has removed the 7de Laan and Generations: The Legacy from DStv Catch-Up. They have added the SABC drama series Uzalo.

Commenting on the matter, Caroline Phalakatshela, the SABC publicist, said:

"The SABC has requested the DStv streaming platform to remove the SABC content on the platform as Catch Up or On Demand Assets because DStv does not have an agreement for the carriage of this content."

7de Laan continues shoot after abrupt halt

In a previous report from Briefly News, the cast of 7de Laan was allegedly informed via WhatsApp that the shooting of the current season was halted.

They resumed production a few days later, emphasising their problems with finances.

