The Tshwane MMC Themba Fosi said the fire had been contained and that he would visit the site to asses any damage

The substation, as well as the Pretoria West power stations, have not been operating for more than 10 years, but workers are still receiving their salaries

The fire at the Rooiwal Power Station substation, which broke overnight, has reportedly been contained. Image: Michele Spatari/Randy Faris

Source: Getty Images

A fire almost wreaked havoc at the Rooiwal Power Station in Pretoria on Wednesday night, 19 September.

Lightning causes fire at PTA substation

According to News24, the fire was caused by lightning, which struck the substation built next to the power station. The fire reportedly began late Wednesday night.

The Tshwane MMC Themba Fosi said the fire had been contained and that he would visit the site to assess any damage. The publication quoted him saying:

"As a result of lightning, the temporary pyramid substation which was built next to Rooiwal Power Station has caught fire, burning the transformer, including the container and then the fire spread into the yard."

Technicians are assessing the matter, and this article will be updated once the MMC responds.

Video of burning substation sends chills

The video of the incident taking place was shared by X user Nonhlanhla M, who expressed shock. Netizens also weighed in on the matter, with some speculating loadshedding will worsen.

Here's what people had to say:

@FifiliciousB replied:

"Stage 6 loading."

@01010111000101O expressed:

"Iyhooo (Wow)."

@AwieJoubert speculated:

"How amazing that this would happen on the same day as Mr Brink, Tshwane Counselor's announcement that they plan on implementing it."

@ke_somtu said:

"Aaah is it the same Power station that the mayor wants to lease for 40 years?"

According to News24, the Rooiwal Power Stations, as well as the Pretoria West power stations, have not been operating for more than 10 years, but workers are still receiving their salaries.

Source: Briefly News