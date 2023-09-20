Summit Restaurant in Menlyn was engulfed by a fire on September 20, adding to the country's recent surge in building fires, following the tragic Johannesburg fire

The city's emergency services have reportedly been on the scene battling the massive blaze

Social media users expressed concern, with some suggesting potential foul play or insurance claims by business owners

Summit restaurant in Menlyn on fire

In recent months, South Africa has been grappling with a concerning surge in building fires, further compounding the nation's challenges as it continues to recover from the tragic Johannesburg fire that claimed numerous lives. The devastating incident in Johannesburg, coupled with the earlier explosion, has left the nation in a state of shock and mourning.

The country woke up to a shocking video showing the renowned Summit restaurant in Menlyn engulfed in flames. This footage, shared via @TrafficSA on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealed the building consumed by a raging fire.

According to reports circulating on social media, emergency services have been on the scene battling the blaze since the early hours of Wednesday 20 September.

Briefly News contacted Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso who explained that the fire was reported on Wednesday morning. He also revealed that there were no injuries and the fire was contained to one part of the building. He said:

"The fire occurred at Summit restaurant in Garsfontein at around 4 this morning. Emergency services were called to the scene and managed to put the fire out.

"Only the second floor, where the sound is being played caught fire and sustained damages, the part of the restaurant on the ground floor, and the kitchen as well as the rooftop did not suffer any damage. There were no injuries were reported at all."

Social media users react to the Summit restaurant fire

Social media users have expressed concern over the increase in fires in South Africa. Many said the government must investigate what is causing these incidents. Some people alleged that business owners are intentionally starting the fires to claim insurance.

@__Xoey said:

"What is happening in SA?"

@Bhut_Phumza noted:

"Whenever there is a crisis …some businesses capitalise on it ..just like now there is sporadic fires..burn your business to claim insurance for better renovation … I’m kidding I’m just spreading propaganda."

@Wahaenne commented:

"And let me guess, the cameras were not streaming that day due to loadshedding... I'm not saying it's right, but I understand. Tough times are lasting and people are resorting to extremes for survival "

Source: Briefly News