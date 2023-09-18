Spring tides along the False Bay coastline in Gordon's Bay resulted in the tragic death of a 93-year-old woman

The elderly lady was swept away by a powerful wave, with another man injured by the same wave

Videos of these waves have circulated on TikTok, sparking reactions from South Africans

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

GORDON'S BAY - The spring tides in Gordon's Bay along the False Bay coastline have claimed the life of an elderly woman. Another man was rushed to the hospital after getting injured.

An elderly lady did not survive after getting caught in a freak wave. Images: @GordonsBay_WP/X

Source: UGC

Elderly woman caught in spring tides

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the 93-year-old woman was swept away by a wave that swept through a parking lot at Leentjiesklip along the Garden Route on Saturday night, reports IOL.

The man who was taken to the hospital was caught by the same wave.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the waves have caused widespread damage in the area. There are reports of erosion, damage to car garages and infrastructure and more.

The waves have affected most of South Africa's coastline, with incidents reported in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

According to EWN, residents in Richard's Bay and Plettenberg Bay have been warned to be on the lookout for freak waves as the area is expected to be hit on Monday, 18 September.

Mzansi reacts to videos of freak waves

Several videos of the freak waves were shared on TikTok and South Africans had a lot to say about them. One video shows people standing around while a strong wave rushes through the street, moving cars around in Gordon's Bay.

Another video showed waves hitting Port Elizabeth, moving cars and wooden bridges out of the way.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the spring tides:

Kurt Ashwyn de Wet commented:

"If a tsunami should come, we're all screwed, we are literally between two mountain ranges."

Bonney Younie said:

"A spring tide will only occur when the earth, moon and sun are in perfect alignment."

Shamla Naidoo commented:

"Cars are being thrown around like toys, and humans think they can walk by casually. Don't underestimate the power of water. Stay safe❤️"

Havillah beauty Agent (Alicia) said:

"People, why are these people not running? Respect the ocean, it has immense power... and make sure to keep yourself safe, this is scary"

Cecelee said:

"It is no longer a luxury to have a beachfront house, Mother Nature is causing havoc to people's beautiful houses globally."

pokey gem said:

"Guys, it's actually impossible for SA to have tsunami, so don't worry. However, these events are known as spring tides."

user6427623713498 commented:

"God is coming, people..."

TikTok video shows moment large wave crashed into restaurant at Marina Bay in KZN

Briefly News previously reported that bad weather and freak waves affected parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, 17 September.

Footage of unsuspecting Marina Beach patrons enjoying themselves before a large wave came crashing into the food outlet at Marina Bay was shared on TikTok.

Patrons can be heard screaming as the wave gushes over the restaurant. The natural disaster comes after parts of the Garden Route in the Western Cape experienced a similar fate over the weekend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News