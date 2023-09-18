A South African taxi tried to cross a flooded road with raging water, and the moment was caught on camera

TikTok user @njabulomcambi shared the video, showing how nature took the taxi out with ease

Mzansi people were not surprised by the taxi's behaviour and took to the comment section, shaking their heads

In a jaw-dropping TikTok video circulating following the frightening floods, we catch a glimpse of the incredible power of Mother Nature right here in South Africa when a taxi tried to cross a flooded road.

A Mzansi citizen shared the video, showing how nature easily took out a taxi, and SA was not surprised. Image: TikTok user @njabulomcambi

Source: TikTok

South Africa has been experiencing some strange and scary weather, leaving many in panic.

Taxi tried to drive through flooded road

TikTok user @njabulomcambi shared a video showing a South African taxi attempting to brave a flooded road, only to be swiftly swept away by the relentless force of raging waters.

As the taxi ploughs through the initial stretch of a water-covered road, it seems to be making progress against the odds. However, just as it appears it might conquer the flood, the water's strength prevails, causing the vehicle to lose control and be swept sideways.

Take a look:

South Africas laugh at taxi's behaviour

While this is not surprising, it still had people shaking their heads. Mzansi taxi drivers are scared of nothing.

Maemo Maseleme♐️ wanted to know:

“Why is this guy running away?”

Cissie would never:

“I would get off that taxi and walk 40km in the rain, then cross that river.”

Kwanele_M laughed:

“He still thinks he is inside the taxi. The trauma is real, guys.”

Baitshoki Masisi was finished:

“The one with a cap doesn't want to get involved.”

Sokhaya said:

“Nice one. I just hope he was alone.”

Taxi driver runs away from accident, TikTok video of panicking passengers has SA in disbelief

In related news, Briefly News reported that a taxi driver caused havoc while on the road. In a video, passengers were panicking with the man behind the wheel.

The video of the harrowing moment in a taxi received thousands of likes. Many people left comments expressing their disbelief.

@babuulikebabyy posted a video of how a taxi driver crashed into a woman. Instead of stopping, the man jumped out and ran away. Some started yelling for their money.

