Two South African coastal regions are experiencing severe flooding because of stormy weather and swelling seas

The Western Cape and some parts of Eastern Cape have experienced freak waves since 16 September 2023

South Africans reacted to various videos across social media showing the disaster, and many were concerned

CAPE TOWN- Eastern and Western Cape coastal towns have suffered damage caused by the sea. Videos across social media show how badly affected several areas were, including Mossel Bay and Cape Town.

Cape Town and Eastern Cape coastlines are experiencing massive waves that are flooding several areas. Image: Abramjee/TrafficSA

The city of Cape Town's disaster risk management sector is hard at work establishing how much damage has been done. South Africans expressed concern on social media after seeing disturbing footage of property destroyed.

Eastern and Western Cape hit by massive waves

Videos posted on X went viral, showing massive tides hitting coastal towns. In a huge storm, massive waves swept away cars in Cape Town, including Gordon's Bay, Still Baai, Three Anchor Bay and Mossel Bay.

Watch a video of Gordon's Bay after a giant wave swept over the coast:

The Eastern Cape was similarly affected as Mangolds Pool Resort experienced much damage from the waves. Yusuf Abramjee posted a video of part of the Eastern Cape affected:

What should Western and Eastern Cape residents do?

The city of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Sonica Lategan spoke to News24 and explained that officials are doing assessments. Meanwhile, the National Sea Rescue Institute(NSRI) has advised that residents should be careful during the heavy sea swells.

The spokesperson of the NSRI, Craig Lambinon, told News24 that people around any body of water should be careful.

Were people injured in Western and Eastern Cape sea swells?

The NSRI spokesperson told News24 there were no injuries. Two people (a teen and an elderly man) were caught in a riptide but were rescued. In the Western Cape, some people in Kalk Bay were terrified after a massive wave crashed the restaurant's window.

Read people's reactions to the videos:

@DouglasTrainin1 exclaimed:

"Run for dear life."

@CherryBombP_O_W said:

" I hope everyone outran those waves."

@Sibahle_Ful commented:

"We are this close to experiencing iTsunami Sana."

@Thabang015_ wrote:

"After God, fear water."

@harrynotprince speculated:

"The climate change people don't want to see."

@jayjamiejay1 added:

"Oh, no, global warming is real? Is the world changing? I can't tell by all these bizarre freak nature catastrophes *sarcastic*. I hope everyone made it out safely. We've had many human deaths this month alone in Libya and Morocco."

@Jamyfelton claimed she witnessed the waves:

"I took my colleagues to Hermanus to see whales, and we got hit by waves at the restaurant. The waitress said it was the first time in her ten years that that has happened, and we didn't believe her, only to see the whole southern coast was hit with crazy big waves."

