People were distraught seeing one horrifying video of a huge wave crashing into Durban beaches

Tweeps were up in arms after the tsunami-like scene, which quickly had some peeps panicking thinking it just happened

Internet 'investigators' soon settled the matter after they realised an important detail about the video

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video shows Durban beaches being swept over by a tsunami-sized wave. The clip frightened people as they were convinced that it was true.

A big wave reportedly hit the shores of Durban and people were scared but it turned out to be fake news. Image: RichardALock

Source: Getty Images

Online users helped others when they realised that the video could not be trusted. Netizens first pointed out that the video quality did not look like it was filmed in 2022.

Freak wave on Durban beachfront debunked by tweeps

A video posted by shows a huge wave sweeping over a Durban beach. Some people fell for the video but a few soon realised it was actually a video from 2017.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

People were scared before they knew it was fake news. An article by East Coast Radio reports on the wave which hit Durban in March 2017. Listen to tot the interview with a man who was an eyewitness here.

Others said they remembered when the wave struck and said it was a scary time. A user even posted a video proving it was an old video.

@youracake commented:

"I think this wave needs to come more often over Dec holidays… will clean all the k*k on the beach, there is more than enough."

@Absa_Mahlangu commented:

"Lol, fake news."

@Charley19692003 commented:

"Oh my word..."

@VusiMngoma5 commented:

"If I'm not mistaken, it was 2017. I was in college at the time this happened."

@thokozmathoko commented:

"What an old video."

@AshDolz commented:

"Ehh, what in the baby tsunami...?"

'Meteor' in SA activates Mzansi CSIs as mysterious object causes debate

Briefly News previously reported that online users were amazed after seeing what they thought was a meteor. People guessed it was alien because it looked like it came from outer space.

Photos of the realistic-looking rock made peeps think they were seeing something more serious. Others were convinced that the mass was not a big deal.

Videos and pictures by @Gift_Makoti_ show a mysterious black mass perfectly perched on some soil. Peeps had many theories about what happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News