A clip of a supposed meteor landing had netizens buzzing as people speculated about what happened

Photos and videos showing the mysterious giant mass had people running wild with theories as they tried to settle what it was

People had many guesses, with many convinced that the sighting was nothing to worry about just by looking at the details

Online users reacted to seeing what many were assuming to be a meteor. Many thought the rock looked like it came from outer space.

Netizens debunked a video that had me thinking a meteor landed in South Africa. Image: Twitter/@Gift_Makoti_.

Pictures convinced people that they were seeing something more serious. Many people were unconvinced that the sighting wasn't anything special.

Did a meteor hit South Africa?

A clip and some snaps posted by shows something that looks like a meteor. Many people gathered to discuss what they saw. Watch the video below:

Netizens were divided as they tried to figure out the mysterious object. After seeing the billboard in the background, many agreed that it might be a House of Dragon promotion. Others had jokes, with one netizen saying it looked like an Autobot from Transformers landed. Many reasoned that the ground would have had significant damage if it landed from outer space.

@Bantu_Mthabela commented:

"Lmao in what universe is a meteor hitting the ground and not creating a crater and not causing some damage?"

@itsyoungmiami commented:

"Lady Gaga Chromatica has landed in the country."

@_badgyallily commented:

"Looks like vibranium to me."

@MzeeEP commented:

"Lol there’s no crater and some actually think this is a meteor."

@Sentle_JR commented:

"It could be part of a Chicken Licken advert, those ones are capable."

@Blessing16dl commented:

"I don’t think this is how meteors work"

@chico_grizzly commented:

A meteor creates a crater on the surface. What is this!?"

@JoyBoyLuba commented:

"It's a prop. That street wouldn't be there. It's so big."

@thato_inama commented:

"What a graceful meteor right here. No crater, nothing."

@foxkiduzumaki commented:

"A meteor that size would have done a serious damage around that area."

@Candice_Chirwa commented:

"Someone on TikTok said: 'Finally the coal that Eskom has been waiting for.'"

@Soares_Muchanga commented:

"Guys please leave it alone, that's the omnitrix I ordered when I was 10."

Debris from Russian space rocket spotted landing over Johannesburg, SA in awe

Briefly News previously reported that reports revealed that debris from a Russian space rocket was identified falling to earth on Sunday night in Johannesburg.

An image from the rare occurrence was shared on Facebook by the Astronomical Society of SA (Assa) Johannesburg and showed an object, or objects, on fire as they head downwards.

According to TimesLive, Carmel Ives, vice-chairperson of the Astronomical Society of SA (Assa), said she spotted the “space junk” deorbiting in Midrand at 10.56 pm.

Source: Briefly News