South Africans shared their split opinions on a truck carrying countless items on a national road

The vehicle was filled to the brim with random items, and people speculated about the things that could go wrong

Seeing the transport situation was not an unusual sight for many people who shared their stories about seeing the same thing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A truck on a South African road got a lot of attention. Many people were amazed at how the truck carried a load bigger than itself.

An overloaded truck had some peeps upset oVA how dangerous it looked.Image: Getty Images/ Drbimages/Goddard_Photography

Source: Getty Images

Online users head jokes about the picture. People discussed how they are used to seeing other cars do the same.

Overloaded truck causes a buzz

A picture of a full truck on Twitter posted by @EdwardthembaSa amazed netizens. The caption to the picture read:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Yerrrr, The luggage is bigger than the vehicle."

Netizens discussed how unsafe the vehicle looked, and a few noted that situations like these cause notorious accidents on SA roads. People named national roads such as the N1 and N4 as places where this is a common occurrence. Others had more jokes after realising that the car had a Limpompo number plate.

@Maliceinwonder8 commented:

"I'm not surprised there are so many accidents on the road. Here is one waiting to happen."

@_Battlehawk_ commented:

"Only in Limpopo."

@illegaladverts commented:

"Strange that South Africa has such appalling stats wrt road deaths. Hard to imagine why our law enforcement agencies claim to be all over any transgressors @_ArriveAlive?"

@SeapointO commented:

"Not me guessing the province before seeing the number plate!"

@Oumaka2 commented:

"And all those things spilling everywhere causing an accident."

@ms_tourist commented:

"I see something pink!!! Bad Christmas loading for the neighbours."

@ThokozaniNyati commented:

"1. When loading your vehicle like this, does it mean you think it is legal? 2. Do you think cops won't see it. 3. Do you have enough cooldrink money."

@bash_shabalala commented:

"If there was a truck passing by that vehicle, the vehicle might end down the cliff."

"Judgement awaits this driver in heaven”: Taxi with huge overload has SA baffled

Briefly News previously reported that one gutsy driver pushed his vehicle to the ultimate limits, leaving many South Africans scratching their heads at his method and confidence.

A video posted by SA Long Distance Truckers on Facebook shows a minibus vehicle carrying an unbelievably large load of goods on its body.

Large containers, plastic ware, boxes, chairs, mattresses, and other undeniable goods can be seen tied to the taxi, which proceeds to drive slowly as it leaves a petrol filling station.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News