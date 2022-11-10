Seven people have been killed after a truck collided with an 80-seater bus near Botshabelo, Frees State

The deadly collision occurred when the truck attended to overtake on a bridge 80km away from the Botshabelo subway

The bus and bus drivers died on the scene, while 19 people suffered moderate injuries and 32 others sustained minor injuries

BOTSHABELO - Seven people have tragically lost their lives in a head-on collision between an Interstate Bus Line bus and a truck on the N8 stretch of road near Botshabelo in the Free State.

Seven people have been killed in a car accident near Botshabelo, Free State. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Hillary Mophethe, the spokesperson for Free State police, roads and transport, said the accident occurred when the truck allegedly attempted to overtake another vehicle on a bridge.

The truck and bus drivers died at the scene, and three people were critically injured. 19 people were inflicted with moderate injuries, while 32 others sustained minor injuries.

According to George Mokgothu, the chief executive of the bus company, the 80-seater bus was transporting 62 passengers from Thaba Nchu to Bloemfontein as most of the occupants work in the city, News24 reported.

According to SABC News, the injured occupants of the vehicles have been transferred to hospitals in Bloemfontein, Botshabelo and Thaba Nchu. In the aftermath of the deadly crash. Mophethe said the road would remain closed while emergency services await the arrival of the jaws of life to remove the trapped bodies.

South Africans react to the deadly head-on collision near Botshabelo

South Africans complained about the threats trucks place to motorists on social media.

Here are some comments:

@Gretchen_Ndou stated:

"Trucks are becoming a problem."

@online7money added:

"Not good to lose a loved one this time of the year. RIP"

Sga Mkhize wished:

"I just wish that businesses could consider rail freight, just too many fatal accidents involving trucks on our roads!"

Xola G Stone Tshaya claimed:

"It's that time when motorist need to be vigilant."

Ngubs Ngubs commented:

"Ohhh nohhh here we go again! notorious roads N8 and N6 deadly in this country."

