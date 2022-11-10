A police officer made their car drift while trying to apprehend thugs that crashed into a wall in an action-packed chase

The short video showed a chase between the two parties reaching a point where the criminals ran on foot

Mzansi peeps thoroughly enjoyed the clip and commented on how skilful the cop was with their car

A police officer executed an impressive drift while pursuing some thugs that crashed their car into a wall.

Source: UGC

The chase @Sigujana_ZA posted on Twitter was about to take an even more interesting scene, considering that the criminals abandoned their car and ran off into the bushes. The drift the cops performed was a full 180 degrees, leaving the bakkie facing forward.

The clip highlights the length South African cops have to go to stop crime. According to The Citizen, the country has some of the highest crime rates in the world, with Johannesburg and Cape Town holding some of the records for high crime rates.

The crimes vary, ranging from muggings to home evasions. Peeps across Mzansi were left entertained by the action-packed driving the cop performed. See the comments below:

@zulu_fly said:

"I now see why other countries' Police use lower-height vehicles. These vans are high and heavy, in a chase they can easily roll. It's a great thing SIR/MAM over here knows how to manage center gravity that is moving in all sorts of directions."

@LefaWaleTaurus mentioned:

"Skill is dope but someone screamed "

@phaswamj posted:

@tmocwaledi1 said:

"That beautiful driving right there. Already ready for action "

@WayShembe commented:

"Lol not sure how the police car was ever going to make the turn if the Audi didn't crash but he pulled this off brilliantly."

@TokologoChuene shared:

@lunakhosithole mentioned:

"Luck or skill? I dont have much fake on these ones. Kodwa ke, s/he pulled it off."

@masala_give commented:

"Dude waited his whole life for this..."

Source: Briefly News