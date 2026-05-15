Orlando Pirates head into a decisive Betway Premiership clash knowing victory could push them to the brink of ending a 14-year league title wait

The title race is finely balanced on points and goal difference, with rivals Mamelodi Sundowns already having completed their league fixtures

Durban City arrive as unpredictable challengers capable of reshaping the top end of the table as the season reaches its climax

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Orlando Pirates play one of the biggest games of the season, if not of the last decade, this coming weekend in the Betway Premiership at Orlando Amstel Arena.

Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi will be one of the players to watch. Image:@orlandopirates

Source: Instagram

The Soweto giants are not champions yet, but the picture is becoming increasingly clear as the season winds down. They head into the final stretch of the games knowing their goal difference advantage over Mamelodi Sundowns has placed them in a commanding position in the Betway Premiership title race.

Sundowns finished their league campaign on 68 points with a +36 goal difference after a 3-2 defeat to TS Galaxy. Orlando Pirates sit on 65 points from fewer games but hold a stronger +44 goal difference, which currently gives them the upper hand in any mathematical scenario that follows.

In this race, goal difference is the first deciding factor, and that is where Pirates have created separation. Sundowns may have picked up more points in head-to-head meetings, but that advantage carries limited weight now that the season has reached its closing stages.

Orlando Pirates vs Durban City: Kick-off, venue and broadcast

Durban City arrive with their own momentum after a Nedbank Cup triumph over TS Galaxy last Sunday, on 10 May. Their league position already secures continental football next season, but they still have the ability to influence the final shape of the top eight and potentially the MTN8 picture if they produce a stunning result.

If Pirates do not finish it this weekend, they will still have one more chance away to Orbit College. That fixture remains without a confirmed venue but is now carrying significant pressure as the title race edges towards its conclusion.

Date: Saturday, May 16 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT)

Venue: Orlando Amstel Arena

How to watch: The match will air on SuperSport’s DStv channel 202 (SuperSport PSL)

As seen in the post below:

Betway Premiership title race and team news update

In terms of team news for the Buccaneers, winger Tshepang Moeremi, who suffered an injury during the Soweto derby on 26 April, will be back after having recovered.

Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi will be one of the players to watch as he has two goals and an assist in his last two appearances for Orlando Pirates. This is already his most prolific Premiership season to date, with eight goals and two assists, taking his total to 10 direct goal involvements.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is upbeat ahead of his team's last two matches. Image:@orlandopirates

Source: Instagram

Pirates’ head coach has been upbeat ahead of the team’s last two matches. If the Soweto giants win the league title, they will walk away with rich pickings in prize money.

Ouaddou calls out Pirates 'boo boys'

Briefly News also reported that Abdeslam Ouaddou addressed Orlando Pirates fans who were booing the team against TS Galaxy in the league.

The former Marumo Gallants manager stressed that his players are fully committed every time they step onto the pitch.

Source: Briefly News