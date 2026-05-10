Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has taken a subtle dig at the Sea Robbers doubters as the Soweto giants close in on winning the Betway Premiership ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns this season.

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The French-Moroccan tactician was appointed by the Buccaneers at the beginning of the season, and won two titles, which is the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout Cup. He started the league campaign on the wrong foot, which led to calls for his removal from the post.

They are still three points behind the defending champions on the log, but they have a game in hand with a better goal difference.

Ouaddou believes too many people were quick to rule Orlando Pirates out of the title race, with many convinced the Mamelodi Sundowns were certain to lift the trophy.

The Betway Premiership crown is now within the Buccaneers’ grasp, as victories in their final two matches would secure the championship.

Ouaddou maintained that he never doubted his side’s chances, pointing to the experience he gained playing in highly competitive leagues where championships were often settled at the very end of the campaign.

Still, the coach stressed that the job is far from complete. He urged his players to stay grounded and concentrated, warning that football can still produce unexpected twists with two fixtures remaining.

“I’m humble enough to say I’ve spent some time in football and played in some very competitive leagues,” said Ouaddou.

“From my experience, I know you cannot celebrate too early. In France, we say you must not sell the bear’s skin before catching the bear.

“Many people were already talking as if the title race was over for us. But as long as there is still a mathematical chance, you have to keep fighting. That’s the message I’ve continued to give to both the supporters and the players, and the players understood it clearly.

“Since the start of the season, whenever people doubted us, we stayed silent and focused on our work.

“We kept our heads down and continued working hard. There are still two matches left, and in football, anything can happen.”

Source: Briefly News