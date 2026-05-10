Donations for Masixole Wellington Ngqungu have climbed past expectations as support continues pouring in from across Mzansi

The Stellenbosch University security guard is on a mission to get his driver's license, which will unlock a new side hustle

Briefly News spoke to him ahead of the test, and about the love and generosity that South Africans have shown him

Security guard Masixole Wellington Ngqungu smiled proudly while pictured at his workplace. Image: @wellington_844

Source: Instagram

One post really did the most for Masixole Wellington Ngqungu. The Stellenbosch University security guard, affectionately known as “Welly”, went viral after sharing a request on 23 April 2026. He asked for help to fund a trip to Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, where he is booked to take his driver’s licence test on 12 May 2026.

His goal was to raise R5,000 through BackaBuddy, just enough to cover travel and prep costs. But things escalated quickly, with donations shooting past R40,000 within days.

Now, the total stands at a whopping R56,000. Briefly News reached out to Wellington as he prepares for the test, and the emotions are real.

“Right now, I feel overwhelmed in the best way. I am so grateful and honestly still a bit in disbelief that so many people across Stellenbosch and the whole of South Africa came together to support me. It has been very emotional for my family and me."

He reflected on the overwhelming response after his request reached thousands of people who helped spread the message, leading to 256 donors contributing to his course.

"I did not expect my request to gain this much attention at all. I was just hoping for a little bit of help, and what happened instead was something much bigger than I ever imagined.”

Masixole Wellington Ngqungu and his family shared happy smiles. Image: @wellington_844

Source: Instagram

Becoming an e-hailing driver in South Africa

If he passes, he plans to use the remaining funds to buy a car and become an e-hailing driver or do deliveries for Takealot or Uber Eats as a supplementary income source. Despite his new goals, he remains dedicated to his full-time role at Stellenbosch University, where he has worked for eight years.

“I have been working at Stellenbosch University since 2018, and it has become more than just a workplace for me. It is a community that I care deeply about. The students are so friendly."

Wellington spoke about the weight of responsibility he feels as a father to provide for his family and the bravery it took to go online for support.

“I was nervous before asking for help. It is not easy to put yourself out there like that, but I knew I had to try for the sake of my family. I want my sons to get the best education possible."

When things get tough, he reminds himself why he started, staying positive for the sake of his family and what lies ahead. With renewed confidence, Wellington explained that the kindness Mzansi has shown him has inspired him to continue working hard.

“Other than thank you, I just want people to know that their kindness has made a real difference in my life. It reminded me that there is so much good in this country."

See the BackaBuddy Instagram post here:

Achieving a successful BackaBuddy campaign

Supporters are rallying behind Wellington, wishing him luck and expressing amazement at the success of the fundraising campaign.

@juliussharney said:

"Well deserved, Wellington! God bless you even more! 🤗🤗"

@eagle_wings2074 posted:

"We have reached the R50k mark. 🙌👏🥳"

@mjcarolissen commented:

"When you meet Wellington, you will understand why he is one of the best guys."

@aidan.clarkee wrote:

"Well-deserved money."

@tessa_rae_vannies added:

"Wellington, you are a happiness pill. 💊"

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Source: Briefly News