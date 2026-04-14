BI Phakathi moved a single dad to tears after surprising him with cash and gifts in another one of his acts of kindness

Over 60% of kids in South Africa grow up in single-parent homes, mostly raised by mothers, but single fathers still make up a small percentage

People online were touched by the interaction and empathised with the single dad, sharing their own emotional reactions to the moment

A single dad breaks down in BI Phakathi's car after receiving money from him. Image: @BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

Philanthropist BI Phakathi has left social media users emotional with his new Facebook act of kindness. The moment shows the philanthropist helping a single father in a life-changing way.

The viral video, posted on 13 April 2026, garnered over 2 million views and shows BI Phakathi helping a father, crossing the freeway with his child. BI Phakathi offers them a ride, and during their interaction in the car, learns that the child's mother had passed away last year. BI Phakathi kindly offered the father R2 500 in cash and two bags filled with food and household essentials. The unexpected kindness clearly overwhelmed the dad, as he cried and asked BI Phakathi not to kill him.

Based on some followers' comments, this is not the first time BI Phakathi has helped the man. Some users recalled previous interventions in which the father received essentials such as groceries, clothing, and a phone, as well as assistance with obtaining a driver’s licence and finding work opportunities.

The single father was crossing the road with his son before receiving the gifts. Image: @BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

The struggles faced by single fathers in SA

According to PsychMatters family centre and UWC scholar reports, over 60% of South African children live in single-parent households, with most being raised by single mothers due to the father's absenteeism linked to social and economic challenges. The reports, however, also highlighted that single fathers, though less common, do take on full-time caregiving roles and often face stigma and limited support, with fathers having to learn to provide emotional and financial support while raising their children alone.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA reacts to BI Phakathi's kindness

Social media users were deeply emotional in their reaction to the video, with many expressing how difficult it was to watch the man struggle to accept kindness after clearly expecting harm instead. Viewers said the moment highlighted how rare genuine compassion can feel for people living in hardship, and many admitted it moved them to tears. Others saw how powerful acts of generosity can be and praised BI Pakathi for his kindness.

This is what Mzansi had to say about the interaction:

Twee Nonyaniso wrote:

"I don’t know why I’m chopping onions now."

Ethical Guy recalled:

"I remember watching BI Phakathi helping him through everything even getting him a phone and a job he holds a Code 10 drivers license"

Treviano Vano B Brown said:

"Yoh. Dude ain't used to people being kind, he legit thought they're trying to kill him."

Nokuthula Nkosi added:

"Eish, as for "don't kill me."

Kendra C Booysen wrote:

"If all kids had father's like this one."

And Londeka Langelihle Ndwandwe wondered"

"Is it necessary for him to count the money on camera though?"

3 Briefly News articles on acts of generosity

Source: Briefly News