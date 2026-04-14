Tracy has been discharged from intensive care after spending a week under close supervision

The Amapiano singer was involved in what's described as a near-fatal car crash along with fellow vocalist Thatohatsi and three members of their team

Reacting to Tracy's latest post since the accident, fans and peers flooded the comment section with well-wishes on her recovery

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Amapiano star Tracy shared her first social media update since her near-fatal car crash. Image: tracy_vocals

Source: Instagram

Amapiano sensation Tracy Sibiya has officially been discharged from intensive care after spending a week under critical supervision following a harrowing car accident.

The singer was involved in a near-fatal crash over the Easter weekend alongside fellow vocalist Thatohatsi and three members of their team while on their way to a show, a traumatic event that sent shockwaves through the music industry.

Finally breaking her silence on Monday, 13 April 2026, Tracy shared her first TikTok post to update followers on her health following the crash.

The singer posted a video showing the extent of the injuries, including harsh scratches on her face and a cast on her arm. However, unlike her arm, her spirit remained unbroken, noting how much she was looking forward to releasing her highly anticipated joint album with Thatohatsi, Uhambo.

"Just got out of the ICU after seven days of being in there, and the first thing I see is that my favourite song is out. The album is to be released soon.

In her emotional update, Tracy expressed her profound gratitude for being alive.

"I'm forever grateful for the life you chose to spare me, Lord."

Tracy was discharged from the ICU after being involved in a near-fatal car accident with Thatohatsi. Image: tracy_vocals

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Thatohatsi has also been making her presence felt online, using her platforms to express her deep gratitude for their survival. The beloved vocalist has been sharing a series of emotional skits and videos praising God for sparing her life, often using uplifting music to underscore her testimony.

In the clips, she reflects on the gravity of the accident, acknowledging that it is nothing short of a miracle that they are all still here.

As the pair prepares the release of their much-anticipated project and return to the stage, they are doing so with a renewed sense of purpose and a deeper bond forged through survival.

Watch Tracy's video below.

Mzansi sends well-wishes to Tracy

Supporters and industry peers flooded social media with words of encouragement, sending well-wishes to Tracy and praying for her full recovery. Read some of the comments below.

.Tumi😎 said:

"Get well soon, sis Tracy, forever grateful to umdali for keeping you alive and giving us a superstar like you. We already miss the blessed voice."

South African disc jockey DJ Zinhle wrote:

"Oh, baby. You’ll come back stronger."

Singer Pabi Cooper posted:

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, queen. Modimo oteng kannete."

Yano Lyrics💚 added:

"Speed recovery, sisi, so sorry for what happened to y'all."

Dineo Mofokeng reacted:

"Oh, Tracy, speedy recovery. We thank God for your life."

Chymamusique drops bombshell allegations against first responders

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Chymamusique's explosive claims about emergency service workers.

The DJ recalled an incident at the scene of his horror car crash, detailing how he was robbed by the same people who were meant to save his life.

Source: Briefly News