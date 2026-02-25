Chymamusique made some rather explosive allegations against paramedics and tow truck drivers, claiming they steal at accident scenes

Months after the DJ's near-fatal car accident, he revealed in an interview and social media post that a man stole from him while he lay in the ground

His statements were met with mixed reactions from followers who either questioned his claims or those who had been in similar situations

Chymamusique is pulling back the curtain on a dark side of emergency scenes, and his explosive allegations have ignited a firestorm of debate.

Months after surviving a car crash that took the lives of five others, including his friend and collaborator DJ Poizen, the soulful house DJ has come forward with claims that certain emergency service workers have a history of stealing from accident scenes.

The allegations were made on the DJ's X page on 24 February 2026, where he responded to a photo of an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) worker. The post read, "Name one thing about this gang," and Chyma made a raw and unfiltered remark.

"They steal at the accident scenes alongside the TOW TRUCK DRIVERS."

The post reflected an earlier account of what allegedly happened while he lay helpless on the ground at the scene of his accident on 30 August 2025.

During an interview on Kaya 959 on 6 February, Chyma recalled a man stealing his belongings, highlighting the shocking opportunism that can occur in the wake of a tragedy. He detailed the surreal moment he realised that while he was fighting for his life, someone else was focused on his pockets.

"I woke up from that accident when the cars were catching fire, and someone was taking off my watch. The world is a heartless place. I had an Apple Watch, and someone was taking it off and removing my wallet from my pocket while I was bleeding to death."

Chyma said the experience showed him life's cruelty, a devastating breach of humanity at a time when he was at his most vulnerable. He revealed that he later fell into a coma, which was followed by a gruelling recovery process that was as much mental as it was physical.

His story served as a wake-up call about the lack of ethics of some EMS workers at accident scenes, sparking a much-needed conversation about the protection of victims when they are no longer able to protect themselves.

Fans stunned by Chymamusique's revelations

The DJ’s harrowing account was met with both shock from fans and a staggering number of followers who validated Chymamusique’s claims and shared their nightmares of being looted by emergency service workers while waiting for help.

KGenius_DJ said:

"How sick are you to be stealing from someone who’s injured and bleeding to death? Really, we live among sick people."

lebonovember3006 recalled:

"Some years ago, my siblings were in an accident. The first person who arrived took their phones, spare tyre, and jack. The car was written off, so you can imagine. People don't care."

CharmvilleStore wrote:

"How cruel can you be when people are dying, and you see an opportunity to rob them of their belongings?"

Meluleki__N claimed:

"Tow truck drivers are the worst! Not only do they steal all your belongings, they also make you sign over the car while half-conscious, claiming to work with your insurance provider."

