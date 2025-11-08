South African DJ Chymamusique returned to the hospital in critical condition

Two months after starting his recovery journey following his near-fatal car accident, it appears that the DJ's suffering is far from over

Fans and the online community are horrified by Chymamusique's latest health update, sending well wishes for his full recovery

Chymamusique is back in the hospital after suffering a seizure and internal bleeding. Image: chymamusique

Source: Instagram

South African DJ and producer Chymamusique revealed that he is back in the hospital and is fighting for his life.

Just over two months after his near-fatal car accident on 30 August 2025, a spokesperson via the DJ's Twitter (X) page revealed that he had returned to the ICU on 27 October in a critical state.

The update came after a fan asked about the DJ's whereabouts, having seemingly noticed the absence of his cheeky tweets on the timeline, only to be hit with some unsettling news.

"He is back in ICU since Monday 27th October due to internal bleeding & a seizure."

Chymamusique, real name Collen Ntala Mmotla, was involved in a car crash near Polokwane, South Africa, that killed his friend and fellow musician DJ Poizen, along with four other people.

Chymamusique survived with multiple injuries, underwent a craniotomy (brain surgery) and was later discharged from the hospital to continue his recovery at home, only to return a month later.

Sharing the devastating news on his Instagram story on Friday, November 7th, the DJ said he was "lost for words" as he reflected on the lengthy and painful journey of recovery and the immense courage required to face his ongoing medical ordeal.

As of 8 November, the DJ's strenuous physical recovery has included six complex surgeries - targeting his legs, arms, cheeks, jaws, muscles, and brain - with two more operations still scheduled for his teeth and knee before he can truly begin healing.

Lying in his hospital bed, Chymamusique shared a sombre Instagram story as he prepared for surgery, lamenting the excruciating, day-to-day battle he faces in his fight to survive and recover.

"Surviving feels heavy."

The DJ’s vulnerable posts instantly triggered an outpouring of grief online, with followers expressing shock, disbelief, and overwhelming worry over his critical, ongoing health battle.

Read Chymamusique's posts below.

Chymamusique shared another update as he prepared himself for his next set of surgeries. Image: chymamusique

Source: Instagram

DJ Chymamusique has undergone six surgeries since his car crash, with two more operations scheduled. Image: chymamusique

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Chymamusique's health update

Online users are horrified and gathered in the comment section to wish Chymamuqiue a speedy recovery. Read their messages below.

_Bonga was shocked:

"Yho, Jesu. Kanti, how bad was this accident?"

justkuda was confused:

"He's in the ICU again? Didn't he just leave it?"

uPhi7a prayed:

"Lord, please save @Chymamusique."

pharoe_le was shattered:

"Yoh, this hurts me because he was making progress, and then something bad happened, taking him to square one. I really hope he pulls through."

__T_touch responded:

"Speedy recovery to the bro, that doesn't sound good at all."

Ndlovukazi1001 said:

"I really hope he recovers. This is really sad, nkosiyami."

sosaysmhluri wrote:

"This breaks my heart, man."

Refiloemo1000 added:

"May God lift His healing hand and restore you completely. May you return to testify to His greatness and the wonderful things He has done in your life."

Chymamusique considers taking a break

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Chymamusique's decision to take a break from performances and focus on his healing.

Shortly after his emergency brain surgery, the DJ announced that he would not be taking any bookings, and was even considering an early retirement.

Source: Briefly News