Tony Dayimane has allegedly recorded a song detailing his break up with Yanda Woods

The couple's short-lived relationship became big news on social media, and it appears the rapper is finally ready to talk about what led to their split

This comes after Yanda claimed on her YouTube channel that she and Tony were still friends. However, his new song has led fans to think otherwise

Tony Dayimane addressed his break up with Yanda Woods. Images: RealSihleIV/ Twitter, yanda.woods/ Instagram

Source: UGC

South African rapper Tony Dayimane has seemingly addressed his break up with his ex-girlfriend through song.

The Durban-born rapper, real name Sbongakonke Mfundo Mchunu, and YouTuber Yanda Woods, dated briefly in early 2025, sharing moments online.

Sadly, their love soon fizzled out, with the Spreading Humours co-host announcing their break up on her YouTube channel on 5 October, revealing that they had called it quits "a few months ago."

While she did not address the reason behind their break up, it seems her ex is ready to share his side of the story.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

On Wednesday, 5 November, rnbhinca_music shared an audio recording of a song said to be Tony's, detailing his romance with Yanda Woods.

In the track, the Bank rapper wears his heart on his sleeve, vulnerable, as he addresses his heartbreak, speaking of their once "strong bond."

"There's so much pain in me. I just wanted to work, everything I did wasn't even for the fans to see. Our love was hella strong. Babe, we had a strong bond, I don't care what the [inter]net said."

Tony appears to suggest that Yanda broke his heart, citing a toxic, on-and-off relationship.

Tony Dayimane said his relationship with Yanda Woods was toxic. Images: RealSihleIV/ Twitter, yanda.woods/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Like Yanda's previous statement, Tony also mentioned introducing his ex to his family in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, and having trouble moving on.

"Girl, you even got a chance to meet the family, siseMlazi, met the crew, met the gangy. Living freshly, a love like electricity, on and off, moving on is kinda crazy."

In a separate audio, Tony alluded to Yanda finding love with a soccer player shortly after their break up, speaking volumes about the couple's relationship behind the scenes.

Briefly News reached out to Yanda Woods, who had not responded to the song at the time of publication.

Listen to Tony Dayimane's song below.

Social media reacts to Tony Dayimane's song

Fans shared their thoughts on Tony's new song. Read some of their comments below.

ngiyi'nja, chilibite said:

"Heartbreak gives you a different kind of lock in."

I'm_Ugly🇿🇦 encouraged:

"Girls, please hurt these artists more so that we can get this kind of music."

Siphokaziiii was shattered:

"Oh, this is so sad."

Fans shared their thoughts on Tony Dayimane's song about Yanda Woods. Image: BBMzansi

Source: Twitter

Thobani Mthethwa wrote:

"Eish, the poor guy is really heartbroken."

alwande_nhleko joked:

"It seems that the 'strong bond' was only felt by him."

iskhokho trolled:

"One thing about him, he will write a song about you."

VYND FILMS said:

"This guy is always heartbroken."

Moozlie opens up about her break up

Meanwhile, another rapper recently opened up about heartbreak. Briefly News shared Moozlie's interview, where she spoke about breaking up with her long-term boyfriend.

The rapper was in an eight-year relationship that sadly ended in tears, and she revealed how she managed to gather the strength to move on and find love again.

Source: Briefly News