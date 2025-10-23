Moozlie recently opened up about her breakup with her ex-boyfriend and former manager Sbudaroc

The rapper and model lamented the last days of her relationship and how she had to give herself time to grieve and eventually move on

Thankfully, her story does not end in tears as Moozlie later found love again, and like her last relationship, she's loving loudly and proudly

Rapper Moozlie spoke about healing from her public breakup. Images: moozlie/ Instagram, ZimojaL/ Twitter

South African rapper and TV personality Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena spoke about healing from her last relationship.

The self-proclaimed New-age Mabrr, which is a name Moozlie adopted to honour the late Brenda Fassie, was in a long-term relationship with talent manager Sbusiso Mbambo, aka Sbudaroc.

According to reports, Mbambo is the son of Brenda Fassie's ex-husband, Nhlanhla Mbambo, and stepson of Chicco Twala. He was Moozlie's manager from 2014 and played a key role in the growth of her brand.

The once-power couple's eight-year relationship ended in tears in 2023 after an alleged cheating scandal.

Speaking on the Relebogile Mabotja Podcast on 29 August 2025 about the public breakup, Mabena said the decision to leave had been building up for some time.

"When it comes to making the actual decision, you'd think it happens on this grand occasion after a big misunderstanding or a fight, but it just happens on a day when you're just like, 'This is the end.'

"I can't remember exactly what the thing is, but you just get to a point. It's not even about being at your wits' end, because when you've been in situations where you've stayed, you go past that. But you realise that it's time to make the move."

Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena hinted that the decision to leave her ex-boyfriend, Sbudaroc, had been building up. Image: Zkhiphani

Moozlie went on to allude to herself and Sbudaroc's drama-free split, reflecting on their shared plans and the life they shared.

Post-breakup, the rapper revealed that she moved out of their home to live with her sister, where she finally allowed herself to feel her emotions until she finally healed.

"There are times when I cried for days, but then you just have to go out, meet new people and try new things. Then you find yourself again. You realise that everyone is going through things and people move on, and you move on, and you'll be fine."

Watch Moozlie's video below.

Moozlie celebrates anniversary with new boyfriend

A year after the unfortunate split and giving herself time to heal, Moozlie found love again with another creative.

Briefly News reported on the rapper's one-year relationship with celebrity photographer Jr Ecko, the man behind some of Moozlie's most iconic photos.

Moozlie moved on and started dating celebrity photographer Jr Ecko. Image: moozlie

Source: Instagram

The pair celebrated their anniversary on 13 January on a couple's vacation with a group of friends, and Moozlie posted a touching note dedicated to her sweetheart.

"You are so creative and so cool! And always so calm and so kind. Truly something special, and I love you so much. Happy anniversary, my sweetie."

Her new start proves that moving on is possible and that staying open to new love is the key to happiness after a tough separation.

