Moozlie recently celebrated her first anniversary with her not-so-new boyfriend, Jr Ecko

The rapper/ TV presenter penned a sweet message to her boo, accompanied by some snaps of them together

Mzansi admired the love birds, celebrating their love story and wishing them many more years together

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Moozlie and Jr Ecko celebrated their first anniversary. Images: moozlie

Source: Instagram

Moozlie and her boyfriend are already celebrating their first anniversary; where has the time gone?

Moozlie and Jr Ecko celebrate anniversary

Mzansi's not-so-new it couple, Moozlie and Jr Ecko, recently marked their first anniversary on 13 January.

The pair celebrated the milestone with cute snaps and videos taken on their couples vacation with their close friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Moozlie started dating her photographer bae after ending her relationship with Sbuda Roc, allegedly over cheating allegations.

Although she only went public about her new relationship several months into 2024 after teasing a reveal, Ecko has captured some of her best moments on camera, and they definitely look like a match made in heaven.

She penned a note to her boo, saying:

"You are so creative and so cool! And always so calm and so kind. Truly something special, and I love you so much. Happy anniversary, my sweetie."

Ecko responded and gushed over his lady:

"Happy anniversary, my love. What a blessing it is to walk this journey with you. Love you always."

Mzansi shows love to Moozlie and Jr Ecko

Netizens gushed over the lovely couple:

drihanna_dm said:

"Happy anniversary to the rents!"

kimjayde showed love to Moozlie:

"Being in love looks so good on you! Here’s to many more happy years."

snowberry_pizza_ posted:

"Happy anniversary, cuties!"

cebby_sm gushed over the couple:

"You guys look perfect for each other. Happy anniversary!"

gail__rea commented:

"Luckiest guy on earth. I've liked Moozz since day one."

conny_mrstiro added:

"I love how he looks at you! Love you both."

Fans gush over Moozlie and Jr Ecko

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Moozlie and Jr Ecko's romantic getaway.

The pair and a group of their friends took a short left for a couples' vacation, and fans couldn't get enough of Moozlie and Ecko's sweet romance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News