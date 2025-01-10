Kwesta, Moozlie and Thabsie recently drove out to the Western Cape for a romantic couples vacation

The musicians and their partners shared content from their stay and had fans in their feelings and holding candles

Mzansi showed love to their faves, while many wondered why their other bestie, DJ Zinhle, was left behind

Moozlie, Kwesta and Thabsie shared stunning photos from their group vacation. Images: moozlie, kwestadakar, thabsie_sa

Source: Instagram

Moozlie, Thabsie and Kwesta took over the Western Cape while on a romantic couples' getaway.

Moozlie and Thabsie share couples vacation content

While the rest of South Africa readjusts to the routine of school and work life, three of the country's most-loved couples took a short left for a romantic getaway.

Moozlie, Thabsie and Kwesta, along with their partners, are vacationing in the Western Cape's Plettenberg Bay, and the two besties have been keeping their followers in the loop with some stunning content.

From candid photos with their baes to fun group activities, which include picking strawberries and zip lining, the gang appears to be having a jolly 'ol time and unwinding before returning to the hustle and bustle of city life:

Fans rave over the couples' romantic getaway

Followers couldn't get enough of the content. Meanwhile, others asked about DJ Zinhle's whereabouts after not spotting her in any of the pictures.

Previously, the DJ was slammed for allegedly leaving Pearl Thusi out of their Dubai girls' trip, and now fans fear she suffered the same fate.

coach_ings24 said:

"Welcome, and enjoy your stay."

ivoryhausplett wrote:

"The living softly looks so good on you."

mynameistlhomamo posted:

"Those strawberries are the sweetest I have ever tasted in my life!"

iam_ayanna23 added:

"It’s the couple video for me."

vic_toria9264 posted:

"The only person missing here is Besie. This is beautiful."

ivoryhausplett responded:

"Stepping into paradise in style."

kleeohpatrah admired the couples:

"Yho, you guys! Your friendship is goals, for real."

yvette_rammalo encouraged:

"Love it! Keep doing couples' trips."

thulsbkb asked:

"Where are DJ Zinhle and Morda?'

caribbeangoso trolled:

"@djzinhle, why did you and Bongz stay behind? Did they not invite you?"

Nadia Nakai takes over Paris

In more vacation updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nadia Nakai's luxurious trip to Paris.

Spicy netizens alleged that the rapper's trip was funded by a married mining tycoon, and many people ran with the story.

Source: Briefly News