Friends Thabsie and Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena were on their girls' trip in the city of gold, Dubai

Joining them on the vacation is Kwesta's wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, and award-winning DJ Zinhle

The DJ caught some online hate when fans noticed that her former bestie Pearl Thusi was missing in action

It seems as though the squad had a good time in Dubai before the devastating floods hit the city of gold. Rapper Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena and Thabsie posed for an epic picture that broke the internet.

Thabsie and Moozlie are in Dubai, and the pictures they shared broke the internet.

Nomzui and Thabsie have the internet drooling

In the latest Instagram posts, Nomuzi and Thabsie stunned in their skimpy dresses as they enjoyed the sun before the floods hit.

In the pictures taken by Yolanda, Thabsie captioned them:

"And that’s what they prefer."

DJ Zinhle gets dragged for excluding Pearl Thusi

DJ Zinhle faced online criticism when fans noticed Pearl Thusi was not part of the squad. Fans noticed that even the Umlilo hitmaker's assistant, Thabs Connect and Drip founder Lekau Sehoana, were in Dubai with them. Leaving fans with a lot of questions.

After their fallout, fans assumed they never had the chance to mend things.

Mzansi drools over Thbasie and Moozlie

Commenting under @MDNnewss' post, netizens had this to say:

@General_Sport7 said:

"Beautiful."

@MalekTrendz gushed:

"Two hotties together."

@siscalicious said:

"Love seeing my girlies having such a time."

zandazakuza added:

"That's hot."'

nicole.ncubee gushed:

"If only you knew how much I love you guys."

iam._joan mentioned:

"You and Moozlie, with the switch of colour, are just wow."

DJ Zinhle questions friendships in video

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle started a debate when she asked a question on TikTok about failed relationships and friendships.

The DJ questioned if people get concerned when relationships with friends, family members or colleagues fail.

Netizens assumed she was referring to Pearl Thusi after their relationship reached a rocky state.

