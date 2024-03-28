DJ Zinhle ignited a massive debate when she asked a question on TikTok about failed relationships

The Umlilo singer questioned if people get concerned when relationships with friends, family members or colleagues fail

Netizens assumed that she was referring to Pearl Thusi after their relationship reached a rocky state

DJ Zinhle asked her TikTok followers about failed relationships with people and how they deal with them. Instead of people on Twitter engaging with her, they assumed she spoke about someone who was once close to her.

DJ Zinhle ignited a debate with her fans when she posed a question about relationships to her TikTok followers.

DJ Zinhle asks question on failed relationships

On her TikTok page, DJ Zinhle posed a question on relationships with people but put a disclaimer that it had nothing to do with her. She pointed out that often times, people assume that she speaks about herself or people close to her when she asks such questions.

The Umlilo singer asked if people get concerned when relationships with friends, family members or colleagues fail because they stop all communication.

But DJ Zinhle also mentioned that when those people stop talking to them, they feel relieved that the friendship has died down.

Zihle speaks about people who want to be chased

The DJane top African female DJ also mentioned that people often expect others to run after them and beg for friendship.

"Some people leave thinking that you are going to chase them, but you are also not so sure about the relationship. So now the person thinks they have that power over you, but they never did, you were just being kind."

The video was re-posted by @MDNnewss; watch it below:

Is DJ Zinhle referring to Pearl Thusi?

Some peeps assumed that she was speaking about her friendship with Pearl Thusi. It is no secret that they had a fallout, which led to them not posting each other on social media. But they have since patched things up and are good friends again.

But Zinhle did say she was not talking about her personal life.

@The_A_Wagon:

"Now that Pearl Thusi is busy with djiny, I am not sure and am not insinuating anything."

@Jolene68541946:

"Haibo Zinhle is too old to play this game of asking advice from tiktokers. Call your friend."

@shukrani__:

"I am convinced celebrities are crazy. Just give Pearl Thusi a call."

DJ Zinhle endorses Pearl Thusi's career

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle backed her friend and businesswoman Pearl Thusi's newly launched career as a DJ.

DJ Zinhle shared that Pearl Thusi is her new favourite disk jockey and added that they will have fun together as she is now a DJ.

