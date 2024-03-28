Media personality Pearl Thusi recently addressed haters on social media

The star posted a video of herself advising fans to ignore the negativity said about her

The video of the star as posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on Twitter (X)

Pearl Thusi responded to her haters on social media. Image: @pearlthusi

Mara Pearl Thusi can't seem to catch a break. The media personality has finally spoken out about the hatred she gets from social media users in a trending video.

Pearl Thusi advises fans to ignore negativity about her

The popular media personality who is now a DJ, Pearl Thusi, has made headlines once again after her DJing skills failed to impress many netizens on social media.

Recently the star went on a rant about her haters. The Queen Sono actress made a video were she addressed the people who have been hating on her and also advised her fans and supporters to ignore all the negativity that is being said about her online.

She said:

"I just wanna say, please guys any negative energy about me, please scroll past it and ignore it. Don't even say anything let them get bored by my name and if you hate me, keep my name out of your mouth. But also enjoy my name while you still can, cause its a nice name, continue chewing it..."

The news and gossip page MDNews posted the video on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Public service announcement from Pearl Thusi."

Watch the video below:

Netizens respond to Pearl Thusi's rant

Many netizens responded to Pearl Thusi's video addressing haters and fans online:

@Melo_Malebo said:

"Pearl reminds me of Meghan Markle, I’ve never seen people get bullied online for no reason like these two. Love you Pearl."

@AmieMbhele_ responded:

"She should have just kept quiet."

@EMKEM_Mike wrote:

"As long it's on the Internet we not keeping quiet, it is our business."

@LeoSam_SA replied:

"She's the one who should keep quiet at this point."

@Ron_YNWA commented:

"Lol she likes drama."

@Yenkosi mentioned:

"She's been trying to hard though. A totally different version of the Pearl we were introduced to. Uyaphithizela kusa midlife crisis nyana. But ke yol didn't have to tag her kula video, she's right lapho."

@MrNaturesdrip tweeted:

"The slayqueen game is dangerous!!Today you are on top,Tommorrow you are down!"

Pearl Thusi shows off new hairstyle

