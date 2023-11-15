Media personality Pearl Thusi has spoken out about a disturbing of her begging for help on social media circulated online

Another clip of the star was reshared on X, where she defends herself, saying she was joking on the other video and that she is okay

South Africans dragged her again after the clip of her saying she was okay went viral, with some peeps calling her an attention-seeker

Pearl Thusi said she is okay and is not falling apart. Image: @pearlthusi

Mara, Pearl Thusi can't seem to catch a break. The media personality was earlier this week dragged on social media after a disturbing video of herself begging for help and hugs from her friend went viral.

The star defended herself after being dragged for that video on social media.

Pearl Thusi speaks out after the disturbing video went viral

Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi caused a buzz on social media. Pearl Thusi took to Instagram and spoke out on her Instagram Story about her trending recently regarding a video where she was asking for hugs from her friends.

An X user, @MeshackBevhula, reshared a video of Thusi where she defended herself from trolls about her not being well and crying out for help.

The actress explained that she was okay and she was joking on the video as something happened during the week, and she just wanted hugs from her friends, not that she was depressed or going through something.

The Twitter user captioned the video:

"Pearl Thusi finally comes out to defend herself, saying she was joking... Everything is ok on her side. She ends the video by saying ani dlaliswa."

Netizens drag Pearl calling her an attention-seeker

After the video was reshared on social media, netizens went ahead and dragged her once again, calling her an attention-seeker and saying that she is not okay upstairs:

@MmatlouLebogang wrote:

"She's not okay."

@lotlis shared:

"Attention seeker or mental health."

@Sisa_Ndoni mentioned:

"She is definitely not RIGHT!"

@shonaneomuhle called her out:

"She's a granny that likes attention, this one."

@ameliabhebhe replied:

"This is definitely confirmation that something is wrong. Looking for attention this way is alarming."

@Pumeza_Nqojana commented:

"This is also a cry for help."

@realyapha responded:

"This lady loves attention."

