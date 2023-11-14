Actress Pearl Thusi cried out for help on social media, asking her friends to check up on her

A clip of the star talking about how she is dealing with a lot of emotional damage was posted by an X user on Twitter

Netizens and other social media users flooded the comment section, pouring out their honest opinion

Pearl Thusi asked for a shoulder to cry on. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

After failing to impress Mzansi with her Water dance challenge, Pearl Thusi recently trends on social media as a clip of herself crying out for help from her friends went viral.

Pearl Thusi asks for a shoulder to cry on

Queen Sono hitmaker has made headlines once again. Pearl Thusi found herself trending on Twitter after a video of herself was shared online by an X user, @danielmarven, crying out for help and a shoulder to cry on as she goes through some stuff.

The star is heard on the video asking her friends who have her address to come to her house and check up on her or even come through and give her a hug because she is dealing with a lot of emotional damage.

"I don't usually do this, but to all my friends who know where I live, I am ordering hugs from you, I just need your support cause I am going through a lot of emotional damage right now," Pearl said.

Netizens respond to Pearl Thusi's cry for help

Shortly after the video of Thusi was shared on social media, peeps flooded the comment section to share their opinions regarding the video. See some of the remarks below:

@PrivateJay01 shared:

"I can now understand why she has been naked all over the internet. May you find comfort and happiness in the right place."

@_wizdomination stated:

"More proof that when women engage in those activities, there's something inherently going on with them. Attention-seeking has a source, usually pain, sadness, anger, bitterness or general trauma."

@PressPlaySA questioned:

"She doesn’t have the friend's numbers or WhatsApp group? Maybe that could have been simple and quick to get help."

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"Love and light to her."

@BafanaSurprise responded:

"She must twerk that's her coping mechanism."

@ShugarBig99167 replied:

"Let her cry alone."

@XolaniD09557907 mentioned:

"Pay attention to women who suddenly like being naked in public, and it is often a cry for help from a damaged soul."

Pearl Thusi walk away from Botswana show

Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi caused a buzz on social media. She posted messages on Instagram seemingly about a recent gig in Botswana.

@AM_Blujay shared screenshots showing that Pearl Thusi implied she had an outrageous experience at the show she was meant to host in Botswana. The actress allegedly showed up for 10 minutes and then left.

Pearl Thusi catches fire over Zimbabwe trip

Briefly News recently caught online reactions over Pearl Thusi's trip to Zimbabwe, where many blasted her for supporting Zanu-PF.

The Zimbabwean ruling party has been accused of gross human rights violations, and Pearl's visit raised many eyebrows. The publication revealed even more social media reactions from other socialites' recent Zimbabwe visits that sparked online outrage.

