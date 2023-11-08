Faith Nketsi has moved on from the drama and is serving people what they want, looks!

The media personality just shared a video showing off her teeny tiny waist

Social media users seem to be losing interest in the Have Faith star, saying that she's doing too much and that her time is up

Social media is losing interest in Faith Nketsi after the star showed off her snatched waist in a new video. Images: faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

What waist? Faith Nketsi can't relate. The media personality showed off her snatched waist and had social media buzzing. Despite her popularity, her new video failed to impress netizens who claimed that her time has run out, with some boldly saying she's no longer desirable.

Faith Nketsi shows off tiny waist

One thing about Faith Nketsi, our girl will show off her snatched waist. Whether in a bathing suit or leggings, her perfect hourglass body will appear and have social media talking, and her latest video did just that.

The Have Faith star shared a video on her Instagram story wearing leggings and a crop top, showing off her flawless physique from all angles. Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the clip:

Mzansi weighs in on Faith Nketsi's video

Netizens weren't at all impressed with Faith Nketsi's latest video and had some things to say about the reality TV star:

kingdani3_ said:

"Ai it must be tough being a woman. The harder you try, the less people start giving a f*ck and move on to the next."

LeoSam_SA asked:

"Does she still have ribs?"

prow_II responded:

"Ay sikhathele ey."

JesoMorena was surprised:

"Never thought I’d see the day people are tired of her beauty … she can now close the chapter."

KairaIman18 said:

"She's getting a bit too old to still be doing this kinda stuff."

Faith Nketsi goes on awkward date with Lasizwe

In more Faith Nketsi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the star's awkward date with Lasizwe that had him nervously sweating through his clothes.

Lasizwe's awkward dates have picked up quite a buzz, allowing him to get even bigger stars to join him for a sushi outing.

His sister Khanyi Mbau accompanied him on a date and gave him a glimpse of just how much allowance money can keep her satisfied.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News