Reality TV star Faith Nketsi has responded to the claims that were made about her divorcing her husband, Nzuzo Njilo

The socialite posted a tweet on Twitter explaining to fans that she would never talk about her personal life during an interview or on social media

Faith's associate said Njilo defrauded Nketsi of the proceeds of the sale of her vehicle

Faith Nketsi responded to claims made about her getting a divorce. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Peeps have been invested in the love story between Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo Njilo. Faith has slammed claims that were made about her marriage over the weekend.

Faith Nketsi says she would not talk about her personal life in public

After making headlines over the weekend about her allegedly divorcing her husband because he defrauded her, Faith Nketsi recently responded to those claims on social media.

The star shared a tweet that she would never speak about her personal life to the papers or on social media. She said:

"I WOULD NEVER DO AN INTERVIEW ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE, and I would never go to newspapers to justify myself or 'tell my side of the story'. I’m also not with the catty fights on social media. There’s really more to life & I respect people. Have a blessed Sunday. catch #HAVEFAITH Mon 21:30."

According to Sunday World, Faith's associate said:

"She said Njilo defrauded her of the proceeds of the sale of her vehicle. Last month, she directed her legal counsel to initiate divorce proceedings. She conveyed that their incompatibility and her waning affection for him have led her to lose interest in sustaining their marriage."

Netizens respond to Faith Nketsi's tweet

Shortly after Faith shared her tweet, social media users shared their own opinions regarding the matter. See some of the comments below:

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Noted, mam, thanks for the clarification."

@Mthobis30397227 advised Faith:

"Nawe stop throwing hints."

@Nandiph43704258 mentioned:

"That's weird. You don't seek to 'tell my side of the story,' but you have a reality show. What's the purpose of the reality show, kanti? Is it not to give us your perception of news about you? Ayi, I'm starting to believe that your show is scripted."

@lee_deecee commented:

"Good for you."

@vee71659461 praised her:

"I love you, ke sana, for being mature. Let them talk, and you zip your mouth and live your life."

@lihlelelogmail1 shared:

"I knew something was off, Faith Nketsi doesn’t even strike me as the type to do that."

Faith Nketsi's fans concerned after she moved out of her home

Briefly News previously reported that Faith Nketsi dropped bombshells on the first episode of her highly anticipated reality TV show, Have Faith. The popular socialite finally addressed issues in her marriage and hinted that she moved out.

Faith Nketsi's marriage has been in the spotlight since she married controversial businessman Nzuzo Njilo. The couple have hogged headlines and trended for all the wrong reasons on social media.

