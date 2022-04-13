Reality television star Faith Nketsi is officially off the market, and she made her marriage Instagram official when she changed her last name

Social media was a buzz when clips and pictures from Faith's private wedding ceremony were shared online

The star has confirmed that she is indeed Mrs Njilo and has been posting pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram pages

Faith Nketsi has confirmed that she tied the knot to businessman Nzuzo Njilo in a lavish private ceremony over the weekend.

The rapper and reality TV star topped Twitter trends when news that she had gotten married hit social media.

According to TimesLIVE, the star, also known as Queen Twerk, sent shockwaves across social media when she changed her Instagram name to Faith Nketsi Njilo.

Fans have been glued to their phones waiting for Nketsi to make an official statement, and she is giving them just that. Nketsi has been sharing details about her special day on her Instagram timeline and stories, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

In one post, the rapper posted a picture of her stunning wedding dress and expressed her love for her man. She wrote:

"#njilofoundhisfaith I love you so much Mr Njilo, there won’t be a day that will go past without me showing you how much I love you❤️."

She also shared pictures of her exquisite deco and gave thanks to the event designers.

