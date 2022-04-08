Former Muvhango star Buhle Samuels allegedly tied the knot to her mysterious bae at a top-secret traditional ceremony

The actress did not share any pictures or updates with her fans and followers, but pictures from the event made it to social media

According to unconfirmed reports, Samuels' husband is a wealthy gangster who has been involved in many heists

Buhle Samuels is allegedly a married woman. The actress is said to have tied the knot to her man at a low key ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Buhle Samuels reportedly got married to a gangster.

Source: Instagram

Samuels never posted any pictures or updates to confirm that she is now off the market, but fans are convinced that it may be true since the star keeps her personal life private.

According to ZAlebs, Mzansi learned about the former Muvhango actress' marriage when pictures from her nuptials made it to Twitter. The outlet further reports that many wondered who the lucky guy only identified as Thando was.

However, famous blogger Musa Khawula revealed in a Twitter post that Buhle Samuels' husband is a known gangster who has participated in many heists. He posted a picture from the ceremony and wrote:

"A look inside Buhle Samuels' traditional wedding with Thando who is an alleged gangster behind heists and things."

Peeps shared mixed reactions to the stunner allegedly marrying a criminal. Many said that celebrities only marry for money; they don't consider their background.

@Cyfogetsi said:

"If Buhle Samuels wanted a rich man, she would have married a nice guy who's rich or comes from a rich family. However, she chose to marry a gangster on the police radar cause women love bad boys, not just money itself. Only simps think money is all it takes to make women happy."

