South African actress and media personality Pearl Thusi is currently living the dream life in California

The star took to her Instagram page to share what she called 'proof of life' giving fans a glimpse of her trip to the country

Peeps couldn't help but notice that the Queen Sono star is staying at Ritz Carlton, a 5-star hotel costing around R13 000 a night

Actress Pearl Thusi revealed on Instagram that she is currently in America. The star posted pictures from her trip, 'calling them proof of life'.

Pearl Thusi shared pictures of her trip to California on her Instagram page. Image: @pearlthusi

In another post, the Queen Sono actress showed off her denim fit, giving a shout out to her local suppliers. She wrote:

"I was gonna put music on this but I needed y’all to hear that a stranger liked my outfit hue. Shout out to my suppliers @europaart @ashluxe @tshepojeans @erabydjzinhle."

Some fans, however, couldn't help but notice that the star will be staying at the Ritz Carlton, which means she will be parting with about R13 000 every night, talk about soft life.

Although she is yet to reveal what she will be up to, local celebs flocked to the comments section of the post to tell the star to enjoy her trip.

@thabsie_sa said:

"Have fun babe!"

@lornamaseko commented:

"Where should I meet you?"

@therealzickie added:

"Is there anything you don't look good in?"

@kamo_mphelaxx noted:

"You left me behind."

