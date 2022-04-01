Shauwn Mkhize is living it up in Miami and she's apparently also shopping for a yacht while in the US city popular for its palm trees and stunning yachts

MaMkhize has been serving Mzansi soft life goals on social media as she's been gallivanting around the city and shopping for designer clothes

The reality TV star's followers took to her timeline to praise her for living her best life and spoiling herself with her hard-earned cash

Shauwn Mkhize is living it up in Miami. The reality TV star took to social media to share stunning snaps of her trip in the US.

MaMkhize is reportedly also shopping for a yacht while she's on her vacay in the city popular for its beautiful beaches and yachts. She has also been serving Mzansi content with her stunning snaps taken during the get away.

The South African reports that the businesswoman-turned-actress took to her Instagram stories earlier this week and hinted that she's shopping for a yacht. In one of her posts, MaMkhize shared that she's living it up in Miami because of its tall palm trees.

She also posted a cool snap of herself soaking up the sun while enjoying a relaxing cruise on a yacht.

Social media users took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her Miami escape.

stella.nkosi wrote:

"Live your life to the fullest. God gave you life."

ab.by6457 commented:

"Enjoy your while you're still alive girl."

queenbeemvango said:

"Wow mama, happiness is important in life."

keitumetsemodiselle added:

"When I grow up, I want to be just like you."

Shauwn Mkhize shows love to Zola 7, let him drive her Bentley

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize has come through for Zola 7. The flamboyant businesswoman has opened her heart and wallet for the legendary musician who is not doing well.

MaMkhize heed the call from concerned South Africans who had been begging financially stable people to help Mzolisto. In the emotional video doing the rounds on social media, MaMkhize also lifted Zola's spirit by letting him drive her lux Bentley.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the reality TV star's kind gesture. Many praised her for showing love and support to the TV presenter who helped many needy people in his heyday.

