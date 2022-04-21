The South African creative industry is still coming to terms with the untimely death of internationally acclaimed fashion designer Quiteria Kekana

Kekana died on 17 April after a short battle with cancer, his family revealed in a statement posted on social media

Celebrities have flocked to social media to mourn the talented fashion designer's death with heartwarming tributes

Among those who sent their condolence messages is singer and dancer Makhadzi, who posted a lengthy touching message on her Instagram page

Renowned fashion designer Quiteria Kekana's untimely death shocked many in the fashion and creative industries. The 38-year-old talented designer died on 17 April after losing a battle with cancer, his family confirmed in a statement.

Makhadzi has taken to social media to mourn the untimely death of her dear friend and designer Quiteria Kekana. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Social media has been awash with tributes from fans, industry colleagues and close friends who are still coming to terms with Kekana's untimely passing.

Kokovha hitmaker Makhadzi also took to Instagram to pour her heart out to her friend and personal designer, ZAlebs reports.

In the lengthy post, Makhadzi spoke about how Kekana reached out to her when she was going through a rough patch in her life. She wrote:

"I am heartbroken about your passing @quiteria Kekana. You were the only person I trusted when it comes to sharing my personal issues.

"I remember 2019. I was broken alot was happening in my life. I lost a lot of things, including my relationship."

The singer also shared how the designer who worked with international stars like Beyoncé offered to be her designer. She added:

"I want everyone who took you for granted to know that you are a queen, but you lack a designer, allow me to be your stylist.

"I was slaying because of you, my lockdown performance I was slaying with beautiful costumes because of you."

Nandi Madida’s friend Ndoni Mcunu dies from gas leak at accommodation while on holiday: “My heart is broken”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nandi Madida is still struggling to come to terms with the death of her friend Ndoni Mcunu. The media personality took to social media to express her heartbreak.

Ndoni Mcunu was a renowned scientist who advocated for climate change on the African continent. Madida shared her grief and shock with her fans and followers. She wrote:

"Forever inspired by you and your legacy sis.. but most importantly you were the kindest human being and not only about your accolades but also about being a good-hearted person. My heart is broken."

Source: Briefly News