Singer and media personality Nandi Madida is mourning the loss of her dear friend and celebrated scientist Ndoni Mcunu

The star announced the news of her friend's untimely passing on her social media page as she shared screengrabs of their last WhatsApp conversation

According to a statement issued by Mcunu's family, the founder of Black Women in Science died from a gas leak while she was on holiday with friends

Nandi Madida is still struggling to come to terms with the death of her friend Ndoni Mcunu. The media personality took to social media to express her heartbreak.

Nandi Madida’s scientist friend Ndoni Mcunu allegedly died from a gas leak while on holiday with her friends. Image: @nandi_madida and @ndonimcunu

Source: Instagram

Ndoni Mcunu was a renowned scientist who advocated for climate change on the African continent. Madida shared her grief and shock with her fans and followers. She wrote:

"Forever inspired by you and your legacy sis.. but most importantly you were the kindest human being and not only about your accolades but also about being a good-hearted person. My heart is broken."

The family released a statement stating Ndoni's probable cause of death. According to the statement, the scientist died from a gas leak at the accommodation she was staying with her friends. The statement read:

"Ndoni Mcunu was on vacation at the Cradle of Humankind with friends. Krugersdorp Police who notified the family of the death cited a gas leak at the accommodation venue as the probable cause of death, pending the outcome of the post-mortem and the conclusion of police investigations."

