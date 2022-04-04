Popular South African media personality Bonang Matheba is currently loving her best life in Lagos, Nigeria

The stunner has been keeping her millions of fans and followers in on her adventures in the West African country via her posts

Her recent post has, however, had the rumour mill buzzing; peeps are suggesting that Queen B went under the knife to get that perfect nose

South African 'IT' girl Bonang Matheba is queening in Lagos, Nigeria. The stunner left her fans drooling with her recent snaps.

South Africans are suggesting that Bonang Matheba had rhinoplasty surgery. Image: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

She posted pictures rocking a daring custom made Vicnate dress that left very little to the imagination. The seasoned TV presenter even revealed that the dress was so bomb that she did not know how to act. She said:

"Custom @vicnateng, I don’t know how to act!"

Some peeps couldn't help but notice that the Being Bonang star's nose has changed dramatically. Fans suggested that Queen B went under the knife to get her nose fixed, but others said it is just good make-up.

@Mz_Peggy said:

"Rumour is with makeup you can change the shape/size of any feature in your face.. even worse she’s in Nigeria and they know how to do their thing."

@DrITMoukangwe commented:

"So you really don’t know that make-up can the shape of your nose?"

@stan_thuso added:

"Yhaa ur Right like how makeup changed the size of her boobs."

