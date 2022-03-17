Actress Nolo Seabi has shared that she finally had the surgery of her dreams in a heartfelt social media post in which she could barely contain her emotions

The star shared that is was the internet's favourite medium, Sis Gugu, who saw a vision of one of her teenage dreams finally coming true

Nolo expressed that she was not ready to share the full journey yet but followers should be aware that has been in the works since she was 16 years old

Nolo Seabi is feeling on top of the world after a recent medical procedure. The actress shared that she has finally undergone a breast reduction.

Nolo Seabi is proof that dreams really do come true. The actress shared a touching story with her followers about how her greatest happiness this week has come from a medical procedure.

TimesLIVE reported that the Scandal! star has been waiting to reduce the size of her breasts ever since she was 16-years-old. Nolo shared that she would be sharing a more in-depth story about her surgery in due time.

Seabi took to Instagram to share a photo of her hospital wristbands, crediting Sis Gugu for seeing her surgery in a vision. Nolo wrote:

"In this week’s episode of @sissgugu never misses!! Swipe to see!! A dream come true for this kid over here!! Breast reduction? Me? Whaaat! I’m screaming!! Been wanting this since I was 16!! Still in shock but I’m literally the happiest kid!! *sigh* Never thought I’d see this day! Wow. I’m speechless! My caption ends here. I’ll share my journey when I get a chance to shoot a video."

