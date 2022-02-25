Stunning actress Amanda du-Pont has landed in Mzansi following her trip to Turkey where she had successful breast augmentation surgery

The Skeem Saam actress posted snaps of herself before getting in the plane and another when she landed safely at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng

Apart from the operation to increase her breast size, the media personality also went sight-seeing around Turkey and shared pics from her trip on her timeline

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Amanda du-Pont has arrived home after her trip to Turkey. The stunner travelled overseas for breast augmentation surgery.

Amanda du Pont is back home after her breast augmentation surgery in Turkey. Image: @amandadupont

Source: Instagram

Apart from the cosmetic surgery, the actress went sight-seeing around the country. She has been posting stunning snaps taken from different locations in the city.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, 25 February, Amanda shared that she has landed safely in Mzansi. The star posted a snap she took at the OR Tambo International Airport in Jozi. She captioned her post:

"Home Sweet Home."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Before that, she had posted pics of herself getting ready to fly back to Mzansi. She was at the Istanbul Airport. Amanda captioned the post:

"Headed home. Istanbul Airport has a centrally located hub connecting you to all continents of the world."

Peeps took to the Skeem Saam actress' timeline to wish her safe travels.

filadlulane said:

"Travel safely."

queen_fischer wrote:

"I love that lounge, one of the best. Safe travels."

booysenroelien commented:

"Looking good. Safe travels."

dupontkima said:

"The fit. The body."

sanelengubane4 added:

"Amanda du Pont is beautiful."

9 Pics Amanda du-Pont took while sight-seeing in Turkey

Amanda du-Pont hospitalised but well in Turkey after breast augmentation surgery

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Amanda du-Pont is recovering well at a Turkish hospital after her recent surgery. The stunner shared that she recently had breast augmentation surgery.

The actress told her peeps on social media that she lost some tissue in her breasts as a result of excessive training and became "self-conscious".

TshisaLIVE reported that the stunner took to Instagram to post pics of her experience while in Turkey. She also told her followers that she'll post a snap of her "new babies" as soon as she has recovered fully.

Source: Briefly News