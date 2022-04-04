DJ Zinhle had peeps laughing over the weekend after heading online and sharing one very interesting pic with an infatuated fan

Zinhle took to the captions and made it clear that she was missing her man, Murdah Bongz as she gave in to the laughable advances

Mzansi certainly understood why the poor man was so enthralled by the beautiful celeb and took to the comments section with reactions

DJ Zinhle is definitely a seasoned professional. However, it seems Mzansi's golden girl was taken aback by a forward fan who decided to kiss the DJ's hand during a performance, clearly making the entertainer a little shy.

DJ Zinhle has been charmed by a fan. Images: @djzinhle/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram account, DJ Zinhle shared a picture of the cute moment that got peeps talking.

The musician was entertaining a packed house when it seems one infatuated fan decided to show his love in a seriously unique way. Taking to the decks, he grabs Zinhle's hand and plants a big fat smooch.

The moment noticeably flusters Zinhle as she smiles and blushes while accepting the kiss.

"@murdahbongz please come home," she tagged her man and jokingly captioned the image.

South Africans took to the comments section, teasing the DJ for being so quickly charmed by a fan. It was all love and jokes as peeps praised the Casanova.

Check out some of the comments below:

scrumptious_lindz said:

"Haha, ewu waze wavala namehlo ubhuti"

thedarkzee said:

"I would also go crazy if I would meet Zinhle."

stevemakanyane said:

"Beautiful, you are being loved by the country itself."

kaymonto said:

"You've got such a gorgeous smile, that man would give his life for you."

DJ Zinhle says she has reached her maximum capacity with children, Kairo and Asante will do

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle seems to have decided to cap the kids count at two. The media personality told followers that her age does not allow her to have more children in the future.

It seems like Kairo and Asante are going to be the only children that DJ Zinhle is going to have. The media personality shared that time is not on her side when it comes to making babies.

