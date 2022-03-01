In a social media conversation, DJ Zinhle has shared that she has no plans to have any more children at any point in the future

The music producer says that age is a major contributing factor to her decision to only have two children in her lifetime

Fans tried to assure Zinhle that she is still relatively young, but the musician is convinced that time is really not on her side

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Zinhle seems to have decided to cap the kids count at two. The media personality told followers that her age does not allow her to have more children in the future.

DJ Zinhle told followers that her age won't allow her to have more children in the future. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

It seems like Kairo and Asante are going to be the only children that DJ Zinhle is going to have. The media personality shared that time is not on her side when it comes to making babies.

ZAlebs reports that as much as DJ Zinhle would love to have more children to add to her family, her age does not really allow her to make such plans. The musician feels that her body is far too advanced to handle such.

Zinhle took to Twitter to engage with her followers, and through that came the conversation about children. Fans tried to convince the DJ that she was still pretty young.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It looks like no amount of convincing will sway DJ Zinhle's mind. Fans weighed in on their opinions.

@MizBianca19 said:

"I want 4 but I’m also 100yrs old late, I guess one or 2 will do."

@gezaniwilson wrote:

"1 more wouldn't hurt."

To which DJ Zinhle responded:

"It definitely would, I’m done yaz."

AKA called a hypocrite for the way he treated Bonang and DJ Zinhle, Mzansi's not buying his sob story

Briefly News reported that rapper AKA and his exes Bonang Matheba and DJ Zinhle found themselves trending on Twitter following the rapper's tribute to Riky Rick. It all started when the Fela in Versace rapper took to Instagram to pay homage to his industry colleague and friend Riky Rick.

In his tribute, AKA highlighted the mental health crisis among South African men. He then urged men to do away with toxic masculinity and seek help.

According to News24, the rapper spoke about how depression among men stems from generational traumas.

Source: Briefly News